Panvel: 68 Major and 1,262 Small Drains Cleaned in Pre-Monsoon Drive

Panvel: With the India Meteorological Department forecasting heavy rainfall this year, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has intensified its pre-monsoon preparedness to prevent flooding and waterlogging. Out of 97 major drains within PMC’s 110-kilometer jurisdiction, 68 have already been cleaned. Additionally, 1,262 out of 2,104 small drains have been cleared so far.

Commissioner and Administrator Mangesh Chitale recently conducted a thorough inspection of drainage cleaning activities across all four divisions of the municipal area. Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner of Sanitation and Solid Waste Management Dr. Vaibhav Vidhate, City Engineer Sanjay Katekar, Assistant Commissioner Shriram Pawar, Sanitation Department Head Anil Kokare, and Division Officer Jitendra Madhavi, the commissioner reviewed the progress of the cleaning operations.

During the inspection, key drains in locations such as Kharghar Sector 12, near the Mayor’s Bungalow, Utsav Chowk, Kalamboli Pump House, and the drain near Kalamboli Church were closely examined to ensure work is progressing as planned.

Instructions from the Commissioner

Special focus was given to Kalamboli, where the commissioner instructed officials to keep emergency systems on standby to handle any crisis during the monsoon. He also emphasized the importance of proper disposal of the silt removed from drains and urged the concerned departments to expedite the remaining cleaning works.

Mechanized Cleaning Nearing Completion

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Vaibhav Vidhate explained that the PMC’s health department has implemented detailed plans for mechanical drain cleaning, which is now in its final stages across all divisions. Alongside drain cleaning, the team is actively clearing small and large roadside gutters to ensure smooth water flow.

Currently, the operation involves approximately 700 workers, 15 JCBs, 15 poclain excavators, and 17 dumpers working at full capacity. The silt, which contains significant soil content, is being spread over vacant plots within the municipal limits to streamline disposal.

PMC officials assured residents that all pre-monsoon cleaning work would be completed swiftly to make the city flood-ready in time for the upcoming rains.