Panvel Civic Body Clears Unauthorised Structures, Urges Citizens to Report Encroachments

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) continues to crack down on encroachments and illegal constructions across its jurisdiction, focusing on the Kharghar, Kamothe, Kalamboli, and New Panvel areas. The civic body has introduced a dedicated helpline for reporting encroachments and unauthorized constructions to support citizen involvement.

During a recent meeting, Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale directed officials to take strict action against unauthorized hawkers, businesses, and food vendors encroaching on roads and footpaths. Acting on these instructions, enforcement teams conducted operations in all four wards on Tuesday, targeting footpath encroachments, roadside stalls, unauthorized sheds, and illegal structures.

Action in Kharghar:

Deputy Commissioner of the Encroachment Department, Ravikiran Ghodke, led the demolition drive in Sector 30, Kharghar. Tin sheds on Plot 35 were demolished, and unauthorized markets in the area were cleared.

Action in Kamothe:

In Kamothe's Sector 7, footpath encroachments, unauthorized sheds, and illegal structures were removed. Key personnel present during the operation included Deputy Commissioner Ravikiran Ghodke, Assistant Commissioners Subodh Thanekar and Shriram Pawar, Superintendent Sadashiv Kavathe, and the encroachment team.

Action in Kalamboli:

Demolition drives were carried out in Sectors 16, 17, and 20 of Kalamboli, where footpath encroachments, unauthorized handcarts, roadside stalls, and sheds were removed using JCB machines. Deputy Commissioner Ravikiran Ghodke, Assistant Commissioner Shriram Pawar, and Superintendent Arvind Patil supervised the operation.

Action in New Panvel:

In the New Panvel ward, unauthorized huts near Podi, adjacent to Triveni Society, were dismantled with JCB machines. Footpath obstructions on Vichumbe Road and Station Road, including items from unauthorized stalls in the Khau Galli area, were confiscated to clear pathways for pedestrians. As part of the operation, gas cylinders from illegal food stalls in Khau Galli were also seized. The action was led by Assistant Commissioner Dr. Rupali Mane, Superintendent Roshan Mali, and the encroachment team.

To streamline public involvement, the PMC has launched a helpline number, 022-27458040, where citizens can report encroachments and unauthorized constructions within the municipal jurisdiction.