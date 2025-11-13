Panvel Export Scam: Businessman Cheated of Rs 2.75 Crore; Police Launch Manhunt for Rajasthan Based Trio

Panvel: City police has launched a man hunt for three individuals for duping businessman for Rs 2.75 crore under the pretext of suppling iPhones for export. According to police report the complainant had placed an order with a Jaipur-based firm owned and managed by the accused. He paid the amount but neither they supplied.

Rajasthan residents Pushpapuri Laxmanpuri Goswami and Abdul Jamalludin Shamim, along with Aman Abdul Shamim of Jaipur, and Waseem Ahmed, the company's manager (address unverified), have been booked.

Police stated the complainant alleges the accused neither supplied the phones nor refunded the money. Authorities are searching for the accused and continuing their investigation.