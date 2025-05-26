Panvel Gears Up for Potential COVID-19 Surge: PMC Steps Up Preparedness

Panvel: In anticipation of a potential rise in COVID-19 cases, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has stepped up its preparedness measures across the city. Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Mangesh Chitale recently chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the current situation and ensure that all systems are fully equipped to handle any future outbreak. Deputy Commissioner Dr. Vaibhav Vidhate and senior officials from the Health and Sanitation Department were also present.

During the meeting, Commissioner Chitale reviewed the availability of medical infrastructure, manpower, and essential resources. He issued clear directives for proactive COVID management. As part of the preparedness plan, a 100-bed COVID Care Centre (CCC) is being established at YMT College’s Nimisha Hospital for patient isolation. At the Kalamboli Dedicated COVID Hospital (DCH), 30 oxygen-supported beds and 6 ICU beds have been made ready. Additionally, 50 beds each have been earmarked at the Panvel Sub-District Hospital and MGM Hospital, bringing the total number of oxygen-supported beds across the region to approximately 200. All related oxygen systems and medical equipment have been inspected and serviced to ensure readiness.

The PMC’s Mole Expert RTPCR Lab has been fully activated with the capacity to conduct 1,500 tests daily. Special teams have been deployed for contact tracing and testing, while doctors, nurses, and other technical staff have been placed on standby. To ensure continuous support for patients, oxygen supply companies have also been alerted and asked to maintain adequate reserves.

Other logistical arrangements are in place as well. The Stores Department is fully prepared to supply meals, bedding, and daily-use essentials for patients at the CCC. Sanitation teams have been mobilized across wards for disinfection, fogging, and cleanliness drives, and key supplies such as sanitizers, handwash, and sodium hypochlorite have been stocked. Five Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulances are already operational, and efforts are underway to bring two Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances into service. To improve emergency access, the contact details of private ambulance providers and the state-run 104 ambulance helpline have been published on the Panvel Connect mobile application. Additionally, a 24x7 COVID helpline center has been activated to assist citizens in real-time.

PMC is also coordinating with private hospitals that functioned as COVID centers during earlier waves, requesting them to stay prepared for immediate activation if needed. Hospitals and laboratories have been instructed to report COVID cases without delay to ensure a quick response and containment. Health workers have been asked to closely monitor cases of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) in both public and private healthcare facilities. Specific focus is being placed on geographical zones showing a surge in seasonal illnesses.

A meeting of the COVID Task Force has been scheduled for next week to discuss the emergence of new variants and to evaluate further response strategies. With these comprehensive measures in place, the Panvel Municipal Corporation is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring the city is ready to tackle any resurgence of COVID-19.