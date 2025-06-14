Panvel: Kalamboli Resident Fined, Booked by PMC for Dumping Garbage Near KLE College

Panvel: In a stern action against public littering, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has penalised a Kalamboli resident for repeatedly dumping garbage near the KLE College premises, despite multiple warnings. The civic body has also lodged an official complaint with the Kalamboli Police Station against the offender, identified as Lakshminarayan Yadav.

Municipal sanitation inspectors reported that Yadav continued to violate cleanliness norms even after being cautioned several times by PMC staff. Following this, the corporation imposed a fine under applicable municipal laws and filed a formal police complaint.

Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, under whose leadership the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is being rigorously implemented across Panvel, stressed the importance of public cooperation in maintaining urban hygiene. The civic body has reiterated that maintaining cleanliness is a collective responsibility, and any violations will be met with strict action.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Vaibhav Vidhate appealed to citizens to follow municipal guidelines and dispose of garbage only in designated bins, urging the public to refrain from littering in open or public areas.