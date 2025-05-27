Panvel Municipal Commissioner Directs Officials to Stay Alert After Torrential Rain

Panvel: In the wake of Monday's torrential rainfall that battered areas under the Panvel Municipal Corporation's jurisdiction, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Mangesh Chitale has issued clear directives to all officials and staff to remain extra vigilant during disaster situations. The civic area witnessed a staggering 296 mm of rainfall, accompanied by thunder and lightning, which led to severe waterlogging in Panvel city, Kalamboli, Kharghar, Kamothe, and surrounding localities. Several areas experienced traffic disruptions and significant inconvenience due to stagnant rainwater.

To address the situation and prepare for future challenges, a high-level disaster management meeting was held at the Panvel Municipal Corporation headquarters today. The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Ganesh Shete, Deputy Commissioners, city engineers, health officials, and other key personnel.

During the review, Commissioner Chitale directed immediate installation of additional pumps in heavily affected areas to expedite water drainage. He also ordered a reinspection of ongoing nullah cleaning operations and deployment of more manpower where necessary.

Water accumulation near railway stations was flagged as a major concern. The commissioner instructed that official communications be sent to the railway authorities and infrastructure bodies like MSRDC, urging swift coordination and action.

Kalamboli, being a low-lying area, witnessed extensive waterlogging due to high tide and rainfall. In response, Chitale ordered the installation of flap gates and extra pumps to prevent future incidents. Similar instructions were given for Navade, where clogged drains caused serious inconvenience to residents.

Reviewing conditions in Kamothe and Panvel divisions, the commissioner reiterated the need for alertness and readiness among all municipal departments.