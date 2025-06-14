Panvel Municipal Corporation Nurtures Stage Talent in the Reels Era

Panvel: In an era dominated by reels and mobile filmmaking, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has taken a unique cultural initiative to shape budding artists in the region. Recognising the growing interest among residents—especially children—in theatre, cinema, and television, the civic body, in collaboration with the All India Marathi Natya Parishad (Panvel branch), launched a week-long acting workshop that drew an enthusiastic response.

Traditionally, aspiring actors from Panvel have had to travel to Mumbai to seek professional training. Understanding the logistical and financial difficulties faced by many families, the Corporation offered the training free of cost and brought industry veterans to Panvel for the very first time.

The workshop, which began on May 23 at the Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagruha, featured expert guidance from prominent names in the theatre and film world such as Sanjay Haldikar (Solapur), Ravi Dhutmal (NSD, Delhi), Sanket Khedkar (Mime Theatre), Amol Bhave (Thane), Ashok Kendre and Manoj Chinade (Mumbai) among others.

Over 80 participants, divided into junior and senior groups, aged between 7 and 60, took part in the training. They learned the ABCs of acting, including voice modulation, stage movement, mime, and emotional expression (Navarasa), along with audition techniques for film and TV.

Senior theatre expert Sanjay Haldikar focused on concentration, observation, imagination, and the science of theatrical aesthetics, while mime artist Sanket Khedkar offered hands-on training in body language and silent acting. Film and TV actor Amol Bhave guided participants on how to adapt their performances for the screen and prepare for auditions.

The initiative was praised by MLA Prashant Thakur, who played a key role in supporting the program. “This acting workshop will help create outstanding artists from Panvel. It marks the beginning of a strong cultural movement led by the Corporation,” he said during the valedictory function on May 30.

Also present at the closing ceremony were Dr. Deepatai Kshirsagar, Vice President of Bal Rangabhoomi Parishad, former House Leader Paresh Thakur, actors and municipal officials. Many participants shared their experiences through poetry and brief performances, showcasing the skills they had gained.

Paresh Thakur noted that the initiative was helping the Corporation connect with citizens in a more meaningful way. “It is encouraging to see efforts to revive and strengthen Marathi theatre culture,” he said, while also announcing plans for a similar acting camp in Kharghar soon.

The Panvel Municipal Corporation now aims to continue such cultural programs regularly, establishing the city not just as a neighbor to Mumbai’s film industry, but as a vibrant cultural hub in its own right.