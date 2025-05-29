Panvel Municipal Corporation Sets Up Disaster Response Team Ahead of Monsoon

Panvel: In light of the recent heavy rainfall and preparation for the upcoming monsoon season, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has taken proactive steps by establishing a dedicated Disaster Response Team (DRT). Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale announced the formation of this specialized team to enhance emergency preparedness and implement timely preventive measures during disaster situations.

The initiative follows guidelines in the National Disaster Management Act, 2005, as well as instructions from the National Disaster Authority and the Disaster Management Directorate. Modeled on the Target Response Force (TRF), the DRT comprises trained Fire Brigade and Civil Defense personnel.

The Fire Brigade has been instructed to remain fully equipped with life jackets, inflatable rafts, and other essential emergency gear to ensure swift response during critical events.

Under the leadership of Chief Fire Officer Pravin Bodkhe, the DRT has been divided into two specialized units:

Unit 1: Led by Fire Officer Haridas Suryavanshi, comprising 11 fire personnel.

Unit 2: Led by Fire Officer Sandeep Patil, also consisting of 11 fire personnel.

Disaster Management Cell Activated

As part of its 2025 pre-monsoon preparedness, the PMC has also activated a Disaster Management Cell. This cell, comprising officers and department heads, will coordinate actions such as preventive measures, mitigation strategies, emergency response, relief, and rehabilitation.

Transport Manager Kailas Gawde informed that the cell will serve as the command center during emergencies, ensuring rapid coordination and support across the corporation’s departments.

New Zonal Structure Introduced

To improve administrative efficiency and ensure better service delivery at the ward level, PMC has established two new zonal divisions, each under the supervision of an appointed Zonal Deputy Commissioner:

Kharghar–Kalamboli–Navade Zone: Officer-in-Charge: Asst. Transport Manager Abhishek Paradkar

Kamothe–Panvel Zone: Officer-in-Charge: Deputy Commissioner Ravikiran Ghodke

These zonal divisions aim to accelerate daily civic operations and improve access to public services in their respective regions.

Emergency Contact Numbers

The public is advised to take note of the following emergency helpline numbers for disaster-related assistance:

*022-27461500

* 022-69365802

* 022-69365670