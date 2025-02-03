Panvel Municipal Corporation Targets 150 Bakeries, Hotels for Air Pollution Violations

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has identified over 150 bakeries and hotels using wood-fired ovens, contributing significantly to air pollution. Despite receiving notices, many establishments continue using these harmful ovens, raising serious concerns among local citizens about the growing pollution levels

Under the directions of the Bombay High Court, the state government has mandated strict action to address the deteriorating air quality in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The PMC is now enforcing measures to combat this pollution, with a focus on encouraging bakeries, hotels, and food outlets to adopt eco-friendly fuel alternatives, such as electricity, CNG, or green fuels.

PMC has issued a 15-day deadline for compliance, and failure to transition to cleaner energy will result in penalties. The move is part of ongoing efforts to improve air quality and reduce pollution in the region.

A senior civic official of PMC, confirmed that the administration is actively pursuing various strategies for pollution control and will take further action if needed to ensure the directives are followed.

Following the Bombay High Court’s guidelines, the PMC has instructed bakery and hotel owners to phase out the use of wood and coal and transition to cleaner energy sources, such as electricity, CNG, or other green fuels. The court’s directions aim to reduce air pollution caused by traditional fuel sources, especially in regions where pollution levels are already high due to ongoing construction projects like the metro and coastal road developments. Additionally, industries and bakeries in red zones are exacerbating the pollution problem, as noted in an affidavit by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB).