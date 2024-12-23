Panvel: Navi Mumbai Police Solve Murder of Woman Tutor Strangled in Valap Village Robbery

Unit Two of the Crime Branch, Navi Mumbai Police, has solved the murder case of a 49-year-old woman tutor who was strangled while returning from her coaching classes in Valap village, Panvel Taluka, nearly two months ago. The incident occurred on the evening of October 7, 2024, when the victim was robbed and murdered.

Despite the lack of major clues or eyewitnesses, Crime Branch officials arrested the accused on December 21, 2024. The suspect, identified as 45-year-old Sharad Ghanshyam Sahu, a resident of Valap village, confessed to the murder of Sangeeta Rajendra Agawane.

According to police, Agawane was brutally attacked and robbed while walking home from her private tuition classes between 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on October 7. “The victim was strangled by Sahu with the intention of robbery,” said DCP (Crime) Amit Kale. “The accused fled with gold ornaments, including a mangalsutra, earrings, and a chain, as well as her Poco mobile phone and purse, with a total value of ₹1,95,850.”

Despite the isolated crime scene, the investigative team identified suspects through thorough interrogation and analysis of mobile phone records. The investigation led the team to Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, where a suspect was found in possession of stolen items. Upon further questioning, it was confirmed that Sahu was responsible for the crime.

Sahu was apprehended in Valap village and confessed during interrogation to strangling Agawane and stealing her belongings. He has been charged with murder and robbery and was presented in court, where he was remanded to police custody until December 26 for further investigation.