Panvel Police Conduct Massive Night Operation to Crack Down on Crime

Panvel: In a decisive effort to curb crime and maintain law and order, the Panvel City Police conducted a large-scale night combing operation and an all-out crackdown targeting criminals and lawbreakers within city limits. Traffic violators and individuals consuming drugs in public were also booked during the operation.

Also Read: Navi Mumbai Police Crack Down on 390 Violators in Lok Sabha Election Security Operation

Strict action was taken against various offenders. One individual was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for consumption of illegal substances, while three others were registered for illegal liquor sales. Police maintained close surveillance on individuals with criminal backgrounds and took necessary measures. Several violations of the Motor Vehicle Act were addressed. At the Shivshambhu Naka checkpoint, 79 vehicles were inspected, resulting in action against 27 vehicles. Additionally, searches were conducted for foreign nationals, and hotels and lodges in the Navnath Nagar slum and railway station areas were inspected.

The operation saw the deployment of eight sub-inspectors and assistant police inspectors, 21 police constables, and members of the Rapid City Patrol (RCP) team. Police officials said the operation sends a strong message across Panvel city about their commitment to upholding peace, security, and strict enforcement of laws.

This extensive operation was carried out under the leadership of Police Deputy Commissioner (Range 2) Prashant Mohite, Assistant Police Commissioner Ashok Rajput, Senior Police Inspector Nitin Thakre, Police Inspector Shaikh Patel, and Police Sub-Inspector Abhang.