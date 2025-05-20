Plastic Ban in Navi Mumbai: NMMC Seizes Over 100 Kg of Single-Use Plastic in Raids

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has intensified its crackdown on the use of banned single-use plastic, taking strict action against violators across the city. Between May 1 and May 19, the civic body penalized 21 commercial establishments, collecting Rs 1.05 lakh in fines and seizing over 103.4 kilograms of prohibited plastic materials during inspection drives.

According to senior NMMC officials, the Zone 1 flying squad took action against six establishments, levying Rs 30,000 in fines and confiscating 58 kg of plastic. In Zone 2, action was taken against 15 establishments, resulting in Rs 75,000 in fines and the seizure of 45.4 kg of plastic materials.

As part of the ongoing enforcement, the squad fined Jai Goga Mart in Sector 1, Koparkhairane, on May 19, for using plastic bags. Officials imposed a Rs 5,000 fine and seized 1 kg of plastic. Earlier violations included Darshan Solanki’s shop in Sector 2 on May 16, and Royal Electric Hardware in Sector 12, Bonkode, on May 15—both of which faced fines of Rs 5,000 and had 1 kg of plastic bags seized.

The NMMC has once again urged citizens to actively support the campaign for a plastic-free Navi Mumbai. Residents are encouraged to completely stop using plastic bags and shift to eco-friendly alternatives like paper or cloth bags. “This is a collective responsibility. A plastic-free Navi Mumbai is possible only with the support and awareness of its people,” said a senior civic official.