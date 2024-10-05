PM Modi in Maharashtra: Prime Minister to Perform Bhoomipujan for Major CIDCO Projects in Navi Mumbai Today

Addressing longstanding complaints from developers about the slow progress in the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to perform the Bhoomi pujan (groundbreaking ceremony) for a series of ambitious projects by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) on October 5.

According to officials from CIDCO, the total development project, valued at over ₹2,500 crore, aims to enhance integrated infrastructure in the region significantly. The planned works will feature essential amenities, including roads, flyovers, bridges, and pedestrian underpasses.

Key components of the project include the construction of nine flyovers, 12 minor bridges, 26 pedestrian underpasses, and one vehicular underpass (VUP), contributing to a total road length of 17.59 kilometers. "This development is expected to significantly improve connectivity and accessibility in Navi Mumbai, setting a precedent for future urban planning initiatives,” said a CIDCO official.

The first phase of the NAINA Urban Development Project covers an impressive 42 square kilometers and is designed to provide global standard amenities for a well-equipped urban environment. Established in 2013, NAINA has seen around 70 projects receive occupation certificates (OC) and over 250 projects obtain commencement certificates (CC) by March 15, 2023.

Developers have long expressed concerns about the slow pace of infrastructure development. They believe that accelerated progress will facilitate the availability of affordable housing around Panvel and generate significant revenue for the state government.

NAINA operates as a participatory land pooling scheme, allowing villagers to receive 40 percent of the developed land for the total area they surrender for the city's development in the Raigad district. Currently, CIDCO is executing a pilot project involving 23 villages in the Raigad district.

However, some villagers oppose the NAINA initiative, claiming it is not viable for their community. Advocate Suresh Thakur, a leader of the Project Affected Persons (PAP), stated, “The impact assessment report indicates that around 42% of the land in NAINA is multi-crop land. How will the villagers survive if they surrender these lands and receive only 40% of the development land? Furthermore, villagers must pay various charges for development.”