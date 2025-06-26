Power Outage in Navi Mumbai: Kharghar Residents Facing Black Out for Past 20 Hours

Residents of Kharghar in Navi Mumbai are facing a blackout due to a power outage for the past 20 hours from 3 pm on Tuesday (June 24) to 10 am on Wednesday (June 25), and it went off from 8 pm on Wednesday till 3 am on Thursday. The blackout affected several areas, including sectors 30, 34, 35,39, 40, and 12. As per the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL), also known as Mahavitaran, a fire erupted in the 33KV Adhiraj feeder cable near Central Park.

Due to a fire incident, two major substations, TATA-1 and TATA-2, supplied power in the Kharghar area, leading to the outage. As a result, many residents were forced to spend the entire night without electricity, which impacted their daily routines and work lives.

Residents in the area took to social media to express their frustration. One of the residents from Kharghar said, "Over the last 24 hours most of the Kharghar (Navi Mumbai) area has been plunged into the darkness. Thanks to @MSEDCL's poor management citizens are forced to enjoy a second night without power. @MSEDCLyou have brought us to the Stone Age."

Another resident took to X, expressing his hectic routine due to electricity disruption at his residence, which had spoiled his work life. "After a tiring day at the office today and the very exhausting last night without power, I thought of taking rest, and then came another powercut. Is this some kind of joke? @MAHAVITARAN @MSEDCL? This is literally not acceptable. I'm fed up to the core." Shailesh Mohite wrote on X.

"Seriously pathetic situation in #kharghar.. continuous power outage.. first for almost 22 hours.. came back and again down.. how are people supposed to manage here. Extremely difficult for people working from home @MSEDCL @CIDCO_Ltd," a woman said she is facing difficulty in working from home as no electricity at her residence.

MSDCL's PRO, Mamta Pandey, told Mid-Day that 126 transformers were affected by a blaze at the 33KV Adhiraj feeder. The repair work was complex, but our team worked on a war footing to restore the supply.