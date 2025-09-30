Sex Racket Busted in Navi Mumbai: 15 Women Rescued From Spa in Belapur; Two Arrested

Police have busted a flesh trade racket at a spa in Navi Mumbai and rescued 15 women who were being forced into prostitution. The spa owner and another person have been arrested.

Based on a tip-off, the police sent a decoy customer to the spa located in Belapur area on September 27 and later conducted a raid at the establishment. During the operation, they rescued 15 women, including one from Nepal and others hailing from Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Gujarat, a police release said.

The 32-year-old spa owner and a cleaner, aged 42, were arrested. The accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, the police said.