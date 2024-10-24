Sex Racket Busted in Navi Mumbai: Two Women, Including Bangladeshi National, Arrested; One Rescued in Taloja

Navi Police have busted a sex racket being operated in the Taloja area of Navi Mumbai and arrested two women, including a Bangladeshi national, on Thursday, October 24. During the operation conducted on Tuesday, the police also rescued a Bangladeshi woman.

"The Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the Navi Mumbai police received a tip-off that a sex racket was being operated from a house in a residential locality," senior police inspector Prithviraj Ghorpade of the cell said.

The police sent a decoy customer and raided the premises. The team found a woman, identified as Hasina Mushraf Khan (30), operating the racket. They also found that customers were asked to pay money digitally to Salia Safique Khan (39), he said, adding that both the women were later arrested.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Water Crisis: Panvel Resident Stages Unique Protest on Pothole-Filled Road (Watch Video).

While Hasina hails from Bangladesh, the other accused is from Kolkata, he said. The rescued woman was sent to a correctional shelter at Chembur in Mumbai, the official added.

A case under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 143(2) (trafficking of person), 3(5) (common intention) and under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, Passport (Entry into India) Act, and Foreigners Act has been registered against the duo at the Taloja police station.