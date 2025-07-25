SHRC Slams Taloja Prison Over Inhumane Conditions, Orders Replies in 8 Weeks

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has strongly criticized the appalling conditions at Taloja Central Prison. Acting on several complaints, the SHRC has launched formal proceedings, highlighting issues like degrading frisking practices, overcrowding, inadequate food, poor hospital facilities, and non-compliance with CCTV protocols. The Commission has directed the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra, the ADG and IG of Prisons in Pune, and the Superintendent of Taloja Prison to submit comprehensive replies within eight weeks. SHRC Member Sanjay Kumar, Registrar Vijay Kedar, and other officials visited the prison on June 18 to inspect the premises after receiving serious allegations.

Prisoners Subjected to Dehumanising Strip Searches, Says SHRC

The SHRC’s inspection revealed disturbing frisking procedures, including forced nudity and invasive body searches. Inmates were made to remove undergarments, squat, and cough in a makeshift enclosure to detect concealed contraband. Terming these practices as “archaic and degrading,” the SHRC stressed they lacked legal justification and infringed on inmates' dignity. The Commission recommended the immediate use of technological alternatives like body scanners. Although Taloja Central Jail was designed to accommodate 1,830 prisoners, it now houses 2,155—a rise of 18%. Overcrowding, worsened by dilapidated barracks and a dysfunctional hospital, has placed immense strain on the prison’s infrastructure.

Prison Kitchen Staffed by Untrained Inmates, Food Quality Alarming

The SHRC report paints a grim picture of food preparation in Taloja jail. The prison’s kitchen, which serves over 2,100 inmates, is operated by 84 unskilled prisoners working in rotating shifts. Cooking is carried out in poorly ventilated, congested spaces, and breakfast is often made the night before. With no designated dining hall, meals are consumed in barracks. A major concern arose when the sudden release of experienced cooks led to poorly prepared meals that inmates refused to eat, sparking tension. The Commission blamed the state's refusal to employ professional cooks, stating this undermines inmates’ right to adequate and nutritious food.

CCTV System, Staffing, and Safety Protocols Grossly Inadequate

Apart from hygiene and nutrition, the SHRC expressed grave concerns over surveillance and safety. The prison has a total of 451 CCTV cameras—100 installed in 2022 and 351 added in 2024—but lacks real-time monitoring and proper maintenance protocols. The current video storage is far below the Supreme Court’s mandated 180-day requirement. Moreover, there is no directive from the ADG Prisons Office regarding emergency response, accountability, or equipment failures. The Commission also flagged the alarming staff shortage—only 5 out of 27 Jailor posts and 94 out of 313 constable positions are filled—severely impacting prison security and administration.

Commission Warns of Human Rights Violations Without Urgent Reforms

Concluding its report, the SHRC warned that without immediate and systemic reforms, the basic human rights of prisoners—including their dignity, health, safety, and nutrition—will continue to be seriously compromised. The prison's inability to provide standard hygiene items like quality soap and its failure to answer questions about accidental injuries in the kitchen were cited as further examples of neglect. The SHRC has demanded written responses from all concerned authorities within an eight-week timeframe. It emphasized that prison conditions must align with constitutional values and human rights norms, urging the government to prioritize humane treatment and infrastructural improvements.