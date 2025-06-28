Spike in Guillain-Barré Syndrome Cases: Navi Mumbai Authorities Advise Caution and No Panic

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has appealed to citizens not to panic over the recent rise in Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) cases. The civic body has advised residents to stay vigilant and seek immediate treatment if symptoms appear, emphasizing that timely medical intervention can prevent complications.

GBS is a rare autoimmune disorder where the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks the peripheral nervous system. While the exact cause is unknown, many cases are triggered by recent infections, particularly gastrointestinal or respiratory in nature.

“GBS is not a contagious disease and can affect individuals of any age group. Most patients recover with appropriate medical care, though some may experience prolonged symptoms,” said Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde.

Symptoms to Watch For:

*Recent history of diarrhea or respiratory infection

*Sudden weakness or numbness in limbs

*Difficulty in walking or signs of paralysis

Dr. Shinde emphasized that early detection is crucial, as GBS can progress rapidly. He urged citizens to visit the nearest civic hospital if any symptoms are observed.

Precautionary Measures Recommended:

*Boil and filter drinking water

*Keep water tanks properly sealed

*Consume only hygienic, freshly prepared, and fully cooked food

*Maintain personal hygiene

*Avoid storing raw and cooked food together

Treatment Facilities Available at NMMC Hospitals

Public hospitals in Vashi, Nerul, and Airoli are equipped to treat GBS patients. Citizens experiencing symptoms are encouraged to report to the nearest NMMC Urban Health Centre or Hospital for timely treatment.