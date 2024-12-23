Swachh Navi Mumbai Half Marathon Draws Over 6,000 Enthusiastic Participants for Health and Cleanliness Awareness

In a remarkable display of civic enthusiasm and determination, more than 6,000 citizens participated in the "Clean Navi Mumbai Half Marathon" on Sunday morning on Palm Beach Road. The event, organized to promote cleanliness and health, was a major success.

The half marathon, which started at 5:30 a.m., featured three categories: 21 km, 10 km, and 5 km runs. Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde led by example, participating in the 21 km category alongside residents and spreading the message of cleanliness and fitness. Maharashtra Police Force One chief Krishna Prakash also completed the 21 km run, further inspiring participants.

Several civic senior officials, including Assistant Commissioner Jayant Jawdekar and Deputy Commissioner Sharad Pawar, showcased their commitment by completing the 21 km and 10 km runs, respectively. Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar and various department heads participated in the 5 km category, reinforcing the municipal corporation’s support for the initiative.

In a special highlight, the event saw participation from diverse groups, including over 150 transgender individuals, more than 50 differently-abled participants, 40 individuals with autism, and 50 visually impaired runners. Many of these participants competed in multiple categories, setting an inspiring example for others. Over 500 school students also joined the initiative, showcasing the younger generation’s commitment to a cleaner and healthier city.

Winners Shine Bright

In the men’s 21 km race, Akshay Padwal clinched victory with a remarkable time of 1 hour, 13 minutes, and 54 seconds, while Sujata Mane secured the top spot in the women’s category with a time of 2 hours, 4 minutes, and 12 seconds. In the 10 km category, Omkar Baikar and Komal Khandekar emerged as winners in the men’s and women’s groups, respectively.

Prizes were distributed across four age categories: 18–35, 36–45, 46–54, and 55+. Distinguished guests, including Dr. Kailas Shinde, actor Hemant Dhome, and renowned bodybuilder Suhas Khamkar, presented the awards, adding a touch of star power to the event.

Commissioner’s Message

Addressing the participants, Dr. Shinde applauded the overwhelming support for the initiative and highlighted the significant role of differently-abled individuals, whose participation was a source of inspiration for all. “Our goal is to make Navi Mumbai not only the cleanest city but also the healthiest. This marathon is a step in that direction,” he said, extending gratitude to the supporting organizations, including Let’s Celebrate Fitness and Sakal Media Group.

The "Clean Navi Mumbai Half Marathon" concluded with cheers and promises to continue striving for a cleaner, greener, and healthier city. The event embodied the slogan: “Determination leads to Number One!”