Swachh Survekshan 2024: Navi Mumbai Aims for No 1 Rank, Conducts Special Workshop

Navi Mumbai – With Swachh Survekshan 2024 around the corner, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) conducted a capacity-building workshop for sanitation officers and staff at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Bhavan, Vashi.

This year, Navi Mumbai will compete in the newly introduced "Super Swachh League" alongside Indore and Surat, a category that recognizes cities consistently excelling in cleanliness rankings.

Held under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde, the workshop focused on enhancing sanitation measures and ensuring the effective implementation of cleanliness initiatives to improve the city's performance in the national survey.

Officials stressed the importance of maintaining Navi Mumbai’s top ranking and ensuring compliance with the revised assessment criteria under Swachh Survekshan 2024. The event saw participation from key municipal officers, sanitation inspectors, and staff, all committed to securing Navi Mumbai’s place at the top of the cleanliness leaderboard.

Union Minister for Urban Development Mr. Manohar Lal Khattar recently launched the Swachh Survekshan 2024 toolkit, which introduces a new “Super Swachh League” category for top-ranking cities. Navi Mumbai, along with Indore and Surat, has been included in this prestigious category, reinforcing its commitment to maintaining high cleanliness standards.

Deputy Commissioner for Solid Waste Management (SWM Zone 2), Santosh Warule, informed attendees about changes in assessment criteria and scoring methods under Swachh Survekshan 2024. He noted that the workshop aimed to equip sanitation officers with the latest information and strategies to enhance efficiency in waste management.

During the session, Yogesh Jadhav delivered a detailed presentation on the new evaluation process and best practices for maintaining hygiene and sanitation.