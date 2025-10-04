Ulwe Road Accident: Fisherman Dead, Driver Hurt as Speeding Car Rams Pickup Near Atal Setu Toll Plaza

A 42-year-old fisherman lost his life while the driver of his pickup van sustained injuries after a speeding car rammed into their vehicle near the Atal Setu toll plaza in Ulwe early Thursday morning.

Police said the accident occurred around 6:55 am when three fishermen — Suhas Shankar Jathari, Gajanan Jagdish Kendu, and Tejas Borji — were returning to their hometown Murud in Raigad district after selling fish at Sassoon Dock, South Mumbai. The pickup van was being driven by Abhishek Sharad Jawlekar.

As they reached the Shelghar stretch near the toll plaza, a car speeding from behind collided with their pickup. Jathari, seated in the rear cabin, suffered severe head injuries and began bleeding profusely. He and the injured driver were rushed to MGM Hospital in Ulwe, where Jathari was declared dead.

Police detained the car driver and booked him under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act for dangerous driving and under Sections 106(1), 281, 125(A), and 125(B) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rash driving, negligence, and endangering life. He was later released after being served a notice to appear, an officer confirmed.