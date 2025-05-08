Uran Municipal Council Issues Eviction Notices to 25 Unsafe Buildings Ahead of Monsoon

Uran: In a bid to prevent potential disasters during the upcoming monsoon season, the Uran Municipal Council has issued eviction notices to 25 buildings declared structurally unsafe. Residents have been instructed to vacate these premises immediately as a safety precaution.

According to City Engineer Nikhil Dore, the decision was made to avoid any loss of life or property that could occur if these dilapidated buildings were to collapse during heavy rains or strong winds. “We are taking proactive measures to safeguard citizens. Vacating these dangerous structures is essential before the monsoon intensifies,” he stated.

Officials noted that many of these buildings are located in congested areas with narrow access roads, which could hinder rescue and relief efforts in the event of a building collapse. To address this risk, the civic body has urged residents to cooperate and vacate promptly.

The municipal council has assured that alternative accommodation will be arranged at public shelters for affected families during emergencies. However, authorities emphasized that timely evacuation is crucial to avoid last-minute crises.

The campaign to vacate unsafe structures is part of the Uran Municipal Council’s broader disaster preparedness plan as the region braces for heavy monsoon rains.