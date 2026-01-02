Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Three Trucks Collide on Raebareli–Ayodhya Highway, Several Seriously Injured; Traffic Disrupted

A major road accident took place on Wednesday near the Raja Mau Canal Bridge on the Raebareli–Ayodhya Highway when three trucks crashed into each other. The impact of the collision was severe, leaving two of the trucks completely damaged. The drivers and conductors traveling in those two vehicles sustained serious injuries in the incident. Following the crash, Mohanganj police reached the spot, removed the damaged vehicles, and worked to clear the road to ensure the smooth movement of traffic. The injured individuals were rushed to a hospital for medical treatment. Meanwhile, the concerned authorities have begun an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.

A similar incident was reported in December 2025. Three people lost their lives, and five others suffered injuries after a speeding truck rammed head-on into an auto-rickshaw on December 13, according to the police. The fatal accident took place near an Indian Oil petrol pump in Makur village along the Ajgain–Mohan road. Officials said the impact of the collision was extremely forceful, completely crushing the auto-rickshaw and trapping several passengers inside. Local residents rushed to help after the crash, while the police were informed immediately. A team reached the site without delay and began rescue operations in coordination with villagers present at the scene.

During the rescue effort, police personnel and locals managed to pull out those trapped in the mangled auto-rickshaw. However, three occupants were declared dead at the spot due to the severity of their injuries. The remaining injured victims were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination. After the collision, the truck driver reportedly abandoned the vehicle and fled the area. Police have launched a search operation to trace him, while preliminary findings point to overspeeding and rash driving as the main cause of the accident.