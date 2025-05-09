Western Entry to Navi Mumbai Airport on Track for June 2025 Completion

Navi Mumbai: While the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is expected to be inaugurated by June 2025, the Western Entry Interchange, a vital infrastructure project being developed by CIDCO and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), is progressing rapidly and is also slated for completion by June 2025. This key development will ensure seamless connectivity to NMIA from the western side, significantly improving access to the airport.

This vital interchange will facilitate smooth traffic flow from Aamra Marg and Ulwe Coastal Road to NMIA, significantly improving access to the airport and enhancing the overall travel experience.

Vijay Singhal, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of CIDCO, emphasized the importance of the project, stating, "CIDCO has undertaken several connectivity projects to ensure seamless access to NMIA from various vital entry points. The Western and Eastern Entry Interchanges are particularly significant as they provide direct access to the airport. These projects will ensure smooth traffic flow to and from the airport, not just within Navi Mumbai but across the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region."

As the first phase of NMIA nears operational readiness, CIDCO is focusing on developing peripheral roads to integrate regional linkages to the airport. A major component of these efforts is NHAI's Port Connectivity Program. To raise funds and execute road-widening projects, NHAI has established the Mumbai-JNPT Port Road Company Ltd. (MJPRCL), a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) with NHAI, JNPT, and CIDCO as its partners. The share distribution in MJPRCL is 67.04% for NHAI, 26.04% for JNPT, and 6.05% for CIDCO.

MJPRCL has successfully developed and expanded national highways that are crucial for NMIA’s connectivity, with CIDCO contributing land worth over Rs 3,000 crores to the project. The road expansion has become a critical part of the infrastructure supporting the airport.

To further enhance connectivity, CIDCO is implementing several projects around NMIA, including the Ulwe Coastal Road, which will link Atal Setu to the airport. The Western Entry Interchange has been integrated into the MJPRCL project to streamline traffic from Aamra Marg (NH 348A) and Ulwe Coastal Road, ensuring smooth entry and exit from the airport. On the eastern side of NMIA, a full cloverleaf Eastern Interchange is also being developed, connecting to NH 4B (NH548).

The Western Entry Interchange, a half-cloverleaf interchange, plays a pivotal role in the multimodal connectivity to NMIA. It will be linked to a 1.2 km elevated airport link road, part of the Ulwe Coastal Road. The interchange will feature two loops and two ramps, with traffic from the south of the airport using Loop A for access, while traffic from the north can use Ramp A to enter NMIA. Additionally, the project includes a Vehicular Under Pass (VUP) and a small bridge across the Ulwe Resource Channel.

With the completion of these vital projects, the Western Entry Interchange will be a key component in facilitating smooth and efficient transportation to NMIA, supporting its operations and ensuring better connectivity for the region.