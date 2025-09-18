Which Domestic and International Flights Will Take Off from Navi Mumbai Airport? Full List Inside

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is preparing to welcome passengers this month, becoming Mumbai’s third major aviation hub after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and Santacruz Domestic Airport. The new facility is expected to ease traffic pressure on existing terminals while improving connectivity for millions of travellers. Two airlines, IndiGo and Akasa Air, have already confirmed their participation in NMIA’s launch phase. Industry experts believe the airport will significantly boost Mumbai’s aviation capacity, offering travellers more flight options, reducing congestion, and setting the stage for stronger domestic and international connectivity in the years ahead.

IndiGo’s Expanding Flight Network

IndiGo will be the first airline to roll out scheduled flights from NMIA. Starting with 18 daily departures to more than 15 Indian cities, the carrier plans a rapid scale-up. By March 2026, IndiGo expects to operate 79 daily flights, which will include services to 14 international destinations. The airline’s long-term target is even more ambitious, with over 100 daily departures scheduled by November 2026. This expansion underscores IndiGo’s strategy to consolidate its dominance in India’s aviation market and establish Navi Mumbai as one of its most crucial operational bases.

Akasa Air to Enhance Domestic Reach

Akasa Air has also finalised plans to begin commercial operations from NMIA in collaboration with AdAirport Holdings Ltd. Initially, the airline will concentrate on domestic routes with approximately 100 weekly flights. However, its roadmap includes a steady scale-up, aiming for over 300 domestic and 50 international weekly departures by November 2026. This ambitious plan highlights Akasa Air’s commitment to building a stronger presence across India while tapping into the international sector. For the airline, Navi Mumbai International Airport will serve as a cornerstone in its expansion and strengthen its long-term growth trajectory.

Essential Travel Guidelines for Flyers

Passengers travelling from Navi Mumbai International Airport for the first time are advised to follow basic travel protocols for a smooth experience. Arriving at least two hours before departure is recommended for domestic flights. Travellers should keep power banks, batteries, and electronic devices in cabin luggage, while avoiding sharp objects or restricted items to ensure quicker security clearance. Boarding passes and identification documents must be ready for inspection before entering the security lanes. The airport is designed with clear signage for check-in counters, waiting areas, and boarding gates, making it easy for passengers to navigate the terminal seamlessly.

Flight Schedules and Future Outlook

Travellers may not yet find NMIA listed in booking systems as full-scale commercial operations are still pending. Airlines are expected to release schedules closer to the official launch, so checking ticketing platforms and airline websites frequently is advisable. Once services begin, Navi Mumbai International Airport will be listed alongside India’s major airports, providing more choices to passengers. With IndiGo and Akasa Air spearheading initial operations, NMIA is anticipated to grow rapidly and evolve into one of the country’s busiest aviation hubs, reshaping the air travel experience in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.