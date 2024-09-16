Is Oxford Union Someone’s Puppet?

No one can be allowed to conspire against India in the guise of independent thinking.

When noted filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, known globally for his critically acclaimed film ‘The Kashmir Files’, declined to participate in an Oxford Union debate last week, it made headlines. But do you know that a similar incident took place at Oxford Union in 2022 where Vivek was supposed to attend the event but it was abruptly called off due to protests from a small group of Pakistanis?

I’m bringing up this old incident because Oxford Union had once again invited Vivek Agnihotri to a debate and the topic was “This House Believes in the Independent State of Kashmir”. Just imagine, would any Indian want to participate in a debate on such a prejudiced topic? The entire world knows that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. Even the part of Kashmir occupied by Pakistan and wrongfully gifted to China is an integral part of India. Since that part is ours, the question of such a debate does not arise. Vivek gave the right response to Oxford Union that the topic of the debate was a direct challenge to India’s sovereignty, which was unacceptable to him. He said, “I find it not just obnoxious but offensive, not just to 1.4 billion Indians, but also as a humiliation of the hundreds of thousands of displaced indigenous Hindu victims of the Kashmir genocide of 1990. Framing it as a debate feels like turning a tragedy into a parlour game... Oxford Union should not reopen wounds for the sake of intellectual sport.”

I fully agree with Vivek. Leave aside Oxford Union, it is not acceptable to us even if the parliament of any country across the world dares to bring up the idea of separating Jammu and Kashmir from us. As for Oxford Union, I keep wondering why Britain, which itself is in such a bad state, grappling with severe problems like unemployment, economic crisis and lack of healthcare, and whose house is in disarray, is prying into our affairs? The question remains, why is Kashmir such a hot issue in cold Britain? Is Oxford Union somone’s puppet, speaking the language of some invisible master or handler? Britain needs to realise that the era of divide and rule is over. It should refrain from undulging in such misadventures. I remember that when Article 370 was revoked, Oxford Union had organised a debate on the topic: “Should Kashmir’s Special Status Be Revoked?” BJP leader Baijayant Panda and senior CPI(M) leader late Sitaram Yechury had participated in the debate. Even then I wondered why did they even attend such a debate?

Let me make it clear that as a staunch advocate of free speech and independent thought in a democratic country, I believe that every topic should be debated. But when there’s suspicion of a conspiracy behind the debate, why should we participate? A Pakistani speaker had also been invited to the same debate as Vivek. Clearly, this debate was an attempt to blow the Kashmir issue out of proportion globally.

While we are open to any debate, we have reservation over the topic of debate. The Indian government should also oppose events that focus on such contentious issues. If you want to organise a debate, it should be on terrorism in Kashmir that has claimed over 40,000 lives till date. An entire generation grew past its youth without seeing the world, the schools, the playgrounds or films. All people of that generation saw was terrorism that snatched away their childhood, their youth, made women widows, and mothers lost their children. Why doesn’t Oxford Union talk about the plight of over a million Uyghur Muslims in China? Why does it focus only on Kashmir? It does not talk about China because it is complacent with the dragon. It even runs a forum called Oxford China Forum. I won’t get into what any country is doing, but I know for sure that conspiracies are being hatched against India from all sides.

I completely agree with the external affairs minister S Jaishankar when he says that the colonial mindset towards India has not changed. It is hard for them to accept that the country they ruled for centuries has now surpassed them in economic growth and is on its way to becoming the world’s third-largest economy. Our neighbours too can’t digest this. They are plotting, using terrorism and other means, to drag India back. But I want to tell these forces: Create all the hurdles you want, but India’s momentum now is unstoppable.

Itihaas ke pannon par,

Dafan ho gayin trasadiyan,

Yeh naye daur ka Bharat hai,

Hum na rukenge, na hum jhukenge,

Mere pyare dushmanon...,

Hum to ab,

Aankh mein aankh

daal kar dekhenge.



Theauthoristhechairman, EditorialBoardofLokmatMediaandformermemberof RajyaSabha.