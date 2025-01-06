Why did Bhagwat Ji Have to Say This?

It is not right to dig out new cases every day to foster contempt and hostility

Hindu ya Muslim ke ahsasaat ko mat chhediye,

Apni kursi ke liye jazbat ko mat chhediye!

Hum mein koi Hun, koi Shak, koi Mongol hai,

Dafn hai jo baat, ab us baat ko mat chhediye!

Gar galtiyan Babar ki thi, Jumman ka ghar phir kyun jale?



Aise nazuk waqt mein halaat ko mat chhediye!

Hain kahan Hitler, Halaku, Tzar ya Changez Khan,

Mit gaye sab, qaum ki auqaat ko mat chhediye!

Chhediye ek jang, mil-jul kar garibi ke khilaaf,

Dost meri mazhabi nagmaat ko mat chhediye!



Renowned for his sharp and bold style, the people’s poet Adam Gondvi penned a poignant poem that I quoted in this column in the first week of June 2022. At that time, the sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Mohan Ji Bhagwat had made a significant statement: “History is something we cannot change. Neither today’s Hindus nor today’s Muslims created it. So why search for a Shivling in every mosque now?” Once again, Bhagwat Ji made a statement that brought this poem to my mind. In Pune, he said, “The Ram temple is a matter of faith for Hindus, but after the construction of the temple, some people feel they can raise similar issues elsewhere and position themselves as Hindu leaders. This is unacceptable. Digging out new cases every day to foster contempt and hostility is not right, and this cannot continue.”

Currently, I am travelling abroad, and someone in Singapore asked me for my opinion on Bhagwat Ji’s statement. Should he have said such things? I replied that I have had the opportunity to know and interact closely with several sarsanghchalaks, but Bhagwat Ji is completely different. He is broad-minded and inclusive in his ideology, besides being simple and straightforward. That is why his thinking stands apart from others. He believes in progress, respects everyone and engages with spiritual leaders of all religions. I am not discussing the core ideology of the RSS here, but Bhagwat Ji understands that if the RSS’ practical approach does not evolve, it could impede India’s progress. India must reach the pinnacle of development, foster entrepreneurship, fulfil the aspirations of its youth and bring prosperity to farmers and labourers. For these reasons, Bhagwat Ji is speaking pragmatically.

I completely agree with Bhagwat Ji’s approach. At some level, we must put an end to such disputes, otherwise discord will continue to grow, which is not in the national interest under any circumstances. From what I have read, there are currently 18 lawsuits filed over 10 places of worship acros the country. To prevent such situations, the nation had adopted the Places of Worship Act, 1991, which clearly states that the status of religious sites as it was in 1947 should be maintained. However, the situation now is that this very Act has been challenged in the Supreme Court and hearings are underway. The Supreme Court has also directed courts across the country not to issue any orders or directions on related matters until the hearings on this Act are completed.

The truth is, if we want to create problems, countless issues will arise. The brutal events of history offer us ample opportunities for this. Numerous foreign invaders attacked India, looted and exploited our country. Invaders always attack local cultures, destroy symbols representing those cultures and create an atmosphere of fear. This happened in India too. But now, should we remain entangled in history or should we write a new chapter focussed on the nation’s development? It is reassuring that the leaders of the Vishva Hindu Parishad have also agreed with the views of the RSS chief. However, it is concerning that some ‘Dharmacharyas’ are now advising Bhagwat Ji not to speak on matters concerning Hindus. Let us hope that these opposing ‘Dharmacharyas’ will also understand the need of the hour. I was recently in Bali, Indonesia. In this country with the world’s largest Muslim population, Muslims and Hindus live together in great harmony and the Hindus here proudly identify themselves as Hindus. Such social harmony is what drives a nation forward on the path of progress.

Wishing all the readers a Happy New Year, I hope that instead of digging into history, we move towards a better future. At present, the most significant and serious challenge before us is related to values, culture and language. While in Singapore, I met a person of Uttar Pradesh origin who does not know Hindi and another of Gujarat origin who does not know Gujarati, not to mention culture. Even in India, language, values and culture are under severe threat. The decline in language troubles me deeply. There is no harm in wearing modern attire, but Indian ethos should remain in the heart. I am not upset over the triumph of English, but I am concerned about the shrinking space for our own languages. I do not oppose shaking hands, but I do fear the disappearance of our traditional Namaste and Pranaam. Mohan Ji Bhagwat has a vast organisation at his disposal. He should focus on these issues as well. Let us hope the New Year becomes a year for the preservation of our language, culture and values. Once again, I extend my best wishes for the New Year. Jai Hind!