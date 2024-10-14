Why Remain a Mute Spectator During Festivities?

Have you ever noticed how, even if we exclude small regional festivals, we Indians celebrate more than 30 major festivals every year? Some of these are grand celebrations. No other country in the world celebrates as many festivals as we do. These festivals undoubtedly play a significant role in keeping us united and adding happiness to our lives. The joy of festivals indeed adds colour to life. Therefore, it’s imperative that we preserve our traditions and customs as an integral part of our lives.

I have inherited the legacy of celebrating festivals too, and I celebrate festivals of every religion with deep reverence because I believe that their social aspect plays a key role in strengthening the nation. But this year, during my visit to my hometown, Yavatmal, I observed something that compelled me to raise some important questions. These questions aren’t just limited to Yavatmal but concern every place where the administration remains a mute spectator, and its indifference causes trouble for the common man. During the holy festival of Navratri, dedicated to the worship of the goddess, the encroachments on the roads forced me to wonder what the administration was doing. There was no space even to walk on the streets. I saw an ambulance having to divert and take a longer path. Did anyone think about how much discomfort the patient must have been in due to the delay in reaching the hospital?

During these same days of Navratri, I was in Ahmedabad, the heartland of Garba, as well as in Mumbai and Nagpur. I noticed that the roads were completely open to traffic. I witness traffic arrangements during the Ganesh festival in Mumbai every year. Not a single road is closed. Millions of people joyfully take to the streets and gather at Chowpatty. The police add to their joy by ensuring that the traffic is so well managed that no one is inconvenienced. When traffic arrangements can be managed smoothly in cities like Mumbai and Nagpur, why can’t they be in smaller towns like Yavatmal?

As I have already mentioned, I am in favour of promoting festivals. Look at how the Garba Dandiya, which started in Gujarat in honour of Goddess Amba, is now being celebrated enthusiastically across the country. People are rising above caste and religion to participate in Dandiya. The spirit of devotion is seen everywhere, with no discrimination of caste or religion. In the Garba pavilions, one can see a united India. This is a positive sign. But shouldn’t we ensure that no one is troubled by such events? Our gods and goddesses do not teach us to cause inconvenience to others. What I saw in Yavatmal, and what others in different places are experiencing, is disconcerting. I believe the judiciary should take suo motu action. There is a district court there. I also want to say that those responsible for this conduct should not only be prosecuted but even the administration should be held accountable. How did they allow this, knowing that people were inconvenienced? The administration took no action. Was there some pressure on the administration? I feel like asking Lord Ganesh, asking Goddess Jagadamba, and asking the God of Justice: we worship you, we fast, we bow our heads in reverence, but why don’t we develop the sense of not causing discomfort to others? I tell people that if we follow even a fraction of the conduct of the deities and great personalities we worship, no problem would arise. At the very least, don’t disrespect those you worship!

I fail to understand how joy that is built on the foundation of others’ suffering can be justified. This is the result of the anarchic behaviour of our system. I see that during the festive atmosphere, large hoardings are put up everywhere. Everyone seems to be putting up their own hoardings. The courts have issued orders regarding this, but those orders are blatantly disregarded. Why isn’t action taken against those whose photos appear on these hoardings, or why aren’t the companies sponsoring these hoardings held accountable?

Now, Diwali is approaching. Love for festivals is in the blood of us Indians, and it is our identity too. People of all religions come together to celebrate with joy, dance, sing and eat heartily. Play loud DJs, burst lots of firecrackers, but make sure that the sound of those firecrackers and DJs do not rupture someone’s eardrums.

I hope that after reading my column, senior officials like the chief secretary of the state and the director general of police will take a serious note of this alarming issue.