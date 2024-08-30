100 Sports appointed MRH by International Paralympic Committee to bring Paris 2924 to millions in India

Paris, Aug 30 With the 2024 Paralympics going on with great fervour, 100 Sports Management Private Limited, has announced plans to ensure that millions of people across India can experience the excitement and inspiration of the Paralympic Games. 100 Sports Management Private Limited will serve as the official media rights holder (MRH) for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in India.

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games are being held from August 28 to September 8, and feature extraordinary athletes from around the world competing in a wide range of sports. The matches of the Paris Games 2024 are live on DD Sports and Jio Cinema.

Speaking about the announcement of this coverage in India, John Lisko, Managing Director of IPC Global Media Rights, said, "We are proud to see the work 100 Sports is doing as a media rights holder in India. We are thrilled to know about the coverage we will get in India. We appreciate the efforts of Ravindra Bhati, the founder of 100 Sports Management Private Limited, and his team.”

Satya Prakash Sangwan, the Chef de Mission of the Indian delegation for the Paris Paralympics said, "These Paralympics will be telecast on the same platforms on which the Olympics were telecast in India. We believe we'll be making history at the Paralympics, and 100 sports will play a major role in it."

Talking about the same, Devendra Jhajharia, President of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), said, "I thank 100 Sports for providing a platform through which Paralympic viewership can be reached everywhere. Now the performances of our athletes will reach each and every home."

The 100 Sports Management Private Limited with the help of JioCinema and DD Sports will offer extensive coverage across television and digital platforms, including live events, expert analysis, and exclusive features that delve into the athletes’ journeys. The goal is to bring the Paralympic movement closer to the people, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation for these incredible competitors.

Following their outstanding performance at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics in 2021, where they secured 19 medals, the Indian team is more determined than ever to return with its best-ever medal haul from Paris.

Expectations are high as the team aims to surpass the 25-medal mark in Paris. With months of rigorous training behind them, the athletes are prepared and motivated to achieve new heights.

Meanwhile, reigning Paralympic champion, Avani Lekhara maintained her streak and won gold in the women's 10m Air Rifle SH1 final in Paris on Friday. Shooter Mona Agarwal bagged the bronze medal at the same event.

Key officials from the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) are also part of the delegation. Chef de Mission Satya Prakash Sangwan, PCI President Devendra Jhajharia and PCI Secretary Jaywant along with other prominent members, are in Paris for the Paralympic Games.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor