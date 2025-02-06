11th Padmashree Shyam Lal Memorial Hockey Tournament to begin from Feb 10

New Delhi, Feb 6 The 11th Padmashree Shyam Lal Memorial Invitational Hockey Tournament will be held in New Delhi from February 10 to 17. The top teams of Delhi University will participate in the male and female categories.

Professor Rabi Narayan Kar, Principal, Shyam Lal College, informed that chief guests Professor Balaram Pani, Dean of Colleges, University of Delhi and former Olympic hockey medalist and member of the World Cup 1975 winning Indian team Ashok Dhyanchand will inaugurate the tournament on February 10 at Shyam Lal College in Shahdara at 10 am. Savita Gupta, chairperson of the Shyam Lal College, will also be present on the occasion.

The convenor of the Sports committee, VS Jaggi said that ten teams in the men's category and six teams in the women's category will play on a league and knockout basis. The final will be played between the top two teams. The player of the match will also be rewarded in each match.

Last year, Shyam Lal College in the men's category and the team of Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Science in the women's category were crowned champions.

The principal of Shyam Lal College said, "Such tournaments are very important to promote sports at the college level and to keep children aware of fitness through sports under the Fit India campaign."

Teams:

Men category: Shyam Lal College, Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Science, Kirori Mal College, Amity University, Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, Shri Ram College of Commerce, Shyam Lal College (evening), Hansraj College, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, Shyam Lal College (Alumans).

Women Category: Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Science, Bharti College, Delhi University Alumna, Vivekanand College, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College, Janaki Devi Memorial College.

