130 athletes to take part in Khelo India Women's Weightlifting Zonal League

Indore (Madhya Pradesh), June 17 The Asmita Khelo India Women's Weightlifting Zonal League is scheduled at the Shri Ram Gymnasium here from June 17 to 21. Approximately 130 weightlifters will be competing across junior, senior, and youth bodyweight categories.

The women’s weightlifting league has seen the likes of Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Mirabai Chanu compete in the year 2022 at Nagrota Bagwan, Himachal Pradesh. Mirabai, who has qualified for her third Olympics, won the gold. It was also the inaugural Khelo India women’s weightlifting tournament.

The Khelo India tournament has seen the participation of Target Olympic Podium Scheme weightlifters and international medalists like Bindyarani Devi, Harshada Sharad Garud, Akanksha Vyavhare and Soumya Dalvi over the years.

The Khelo India Women's Weightlifting League tournaments for the 2024-25 season are part of a larger calendar of events throughout the year. Following the upcoming zonal event in Indore, two more zonal events will take place this year in Bhubaneswar, Odisha and Modinagar, Uttar Pradesh. The Zonal League is a key component in identifying and developing talented weightlifters across India.

Following these zonal rounds, an inter-zonal event is scheduled in 2025 in Odisha, which will feature the top performers from each zone. This multi-stage structure provides an even greater opportunity for athletes to showcase their abilities and compete for national recognition.

This event, organised by the Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) and conducted by the Indian Weightlifting Federation, gives a much-needed platform to showcase the talent and potential of India's future weightlifting champions.

While the junior and senior weightlifters will be contesting across 10 weight categories, from the 45kg category to the +87kg category, the youth women weightlifters will also contest across the 10 weight categories starting from 40kg to +81kg.

