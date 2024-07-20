140 Paris Olympics support staff not luxury, but preparedness: Report

New Delhi, July 20 As the Paris 2024 Olympics approach, India are sending a robust contingent of athletes and support staff, focused on maximising performance rather than indulging in past practices of sending excessive officials.

This year, India's Olympic team includes 117 athletes and 140 support staff, a ratio that has raised eyebrows and sparked controversy. However, a closer look reveals a significant shift in approach aimed at enhancing athlete support and performance.

According to RevzSportz, in previous Olympics, criticism often centered on the number of officials and non-essential personnel accompanying the Indian contingent. This led to accusations of government expenses being misused for personal luxury trips. However, the scenario is markedly different for Paris 2024. An extensive review of the support staff list shows that over 85 per cent are essential personnel, including coaches, sports scientists, medical teams, and physiotherapists. This change signifies a commitment to providing athletes with the comprehensive support they need to excel.

One notable example of this new approach is the inclusion of coaches like Jaspal Rana, who has been instrumental in Manu Bhaker’s training. Ensuring that Bhaker has her trusted coach in Paris means she can perform at her best, in a familiar and comfortable environment.

Similarly, in badminton, having coaches Prakash Padukone and Vimal Kumar alongside head coach Pullela Gopichand ensures that athletes like PV Sindhu receive tailored support. Sindhu has publicly acknowledged Padukone's influence on her performance, highlighting the value of such specialized coaching.

The painful memory of Rio 2016, where wrestler Vinesh Phogat was left without adequate medical support after an injury, underscores the importance of having a well-prepared support team. This time, India's contingent includes a robust medical team to avoid such ordeals and ensure that athletes have immediate access to necessary medical care.

Another critical area of improvement is the quality of equipment and apparel. In the past, Indian athletes faced issues with substandard jerseys that didn't last through the competition. This year, with JSW as the clothing partner and PUMA providing footwear, these problems have been addressed. Athletes will now have high-quality gear, contributing to their comfort and performance.

Sports scientists play a crucial role in preparing athletes for competition, providing insights into training, recovery, and performance optimization. Although the integration of sports scientists has been relatively recent, their presence is expected to have a positive impact. The focus is on long-term athlete development, with an understanding that even late interventions can make a difference.

Despite the controversy, the reality is that this year's Olympic support staff is not a group of bureaucrats enjoying a trip to Paris. Instead, nearly 120 members of the support team are directly involved in the athletes' preparation and performance. This shift deserves recognition and should be highlighted as a positive step by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

