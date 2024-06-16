1st ODI: India women opt to bat first against South Africa in Bengaluru
Bengaluru, June 16 India women have won the toss against South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, here on Sunday.
India have handed an ODI debut to leg-spinner Asha Sobhana, who made her T20I debut on tour of Bangladesh last month.
On the other hand, Marizanne Kapp is set to only play as a batter in the first ODI due to workload management following a minor back injury.
Nadine de Klerk, Tumi Sekhukhune and Eliz-Mari Marx have been ruled out of the series opener due to illness, with Annerie Dercksen handed an ODI debut.
Playing XIs-
India XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, D Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, S Asha, Renuka Singh
South Africa XI: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Suné Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Annerie Dercksen, Nondumiso Shangase, Sinalo Jafta, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.
