1st Test: Ashwin-Jadeja rearguard act leads India’s magnificent comeback at Chepauk

Chennai, Sep 19 Veteran spin bowling all-rounders Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were splendid in their rearguard act to rescue India from 144/6 through an unbroken 195-run seventh-wicket stand to reach 339/6 in 80 overs at stumps on day one of the series opener against Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday.

Amongst the spin twins, local lad Ashwin was the more dominant and played exquisite shots to hit his sixth Test century and end the day at 102 not out, laced with ten fours and two sixes. Jadeja was the perfect partner in taking India out of choppy waters by being 86 not out, and hitting same number of boundaries as Ashwin did, as the duo ensured India came out with an advantage and swing day one in their favour.

Ashwin also notched up his second Test century at his home ground after the 2021 clash against England, which is also his fastest hundred in the longer format for India. Electing to bowl first on a spicy red-soil pitch and under overcast skies, Hasan Mahmud scythed through the top-order with some appreciable movement.

Three more scalps in the second session meant Bangladesh were inching closer to bowl out India for a paltry total on day one of their home season, till Ashwin played his attacking shots and Jadeja batted fluently for his shots to push the visitors’ on backfoot, and flip the script in India’s favour.

Bangladesh got early morning swing due to moisture in the surface, resulting in India getting its first boundary 23 balls into their innings. It came off Rohit Sharma’s bat when he unfurled a square drive through point off Mahmud, four balls after surviving a close lbw appeal off him, as ball tracking showed umpire’s call.

After Hasan troubled Rohit in the previous over, the pacer finally got the Indian skipper out when he got a length ball to nip away and take the outside edge to second slip. Hasan came back to dismiss Shubman Gill for an eight-ball duck, as the batter flicked behind to the keeper.

From the other end, Yashasvi Jaiswal did the bulk of scoring by bringing his wrists into play for the flick, followed by cover-driving and on-driving the fuller balls for more boundaries. But Hasan continued to strike as he lured Kohli to drive outside the off-stump and got a thick edge which was caught easily by the keeper.

Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant, who was dropped by Shadman Islam in the last over before lunch, ensured India didn’t get into further trouble. Despite some initial frenetic running between the wickets, the duo brought out flicks, cuts, drives, and pulls against pacers and spinners to share a 62-run stand for the fourth wicket and lead India’s brief revival.

But three overs post lunch, after Pant cut Mahmud through point for four, he once again tried to cut off the very next delivery. But this time, Pant was late on the timing and got a faint under-edge straight to the keeper to fall for 39 off 52 balls.

Jaiswal continued to be comfortable at the crease, especially aided by Mahmud spraying down leg a bit too much, and slammed his fifty in 95 balls. But Nahid Rana ended his knock at 56 off 118 balls, as the pacer found Jaiswal’s thick outside edge carrying nicely to first slip.

In the next over, Rahul couldn’t keep leg glance down and was caught by shot leg off Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 16 off 52 balls, leaving India in a hole. Local lad Ashwin got a good reception from a sparse crowd at Chepauk and he didn’t disappoint with his attractive punch and pull, while getting a poke between slips to get his third four till tea break came.

While Ashwin started his innings with positivity in shots around the ground, Jadeja took time to open his arms. Post lunch, Jadeja opened up by pulled Mahmud for six, while Ashwin got a fat outside edge running for four and unleashed a neat cover drive off the pacer for two boundaries.

Jadeja welcomed Shakib Al Hasan with a sweep for four, while Ashwin slog-swept him for six. Shakib continued to get attacked as Jadeja slog-swept and then hit a straight drive to collect consecutive fours. Ashwin brought out a glorious on-drive off Nahid Rana for four, and survived a short bouncer test from him to get his fifty in 58 balls.

There was no stopping the veteran all-round duo as Jadeja tonked Mehidy Hasan Miraz for a four, while Ashwin used Nahid’s pace and bounce to ramp him over the infield and then flicked him for two fours.

After Ashwin swept Shakib for four, Jadeja got his fifty and went on to pull Mehidy for a brace of boundaries, followed by him playing a lovely cover drive off Nahid through the gap for four more.

While Jadeja was pristine in his pull, slog-sweep and drive, Ashwin delighted in coming down the pitch to clobber Mehidy for six and cut Nahid for four before getting his century in 108 balls, much to the delight of the sparse Chepauk crowd featuring his father, wife, chief selector Ajit Agarkar and BCCI President Roger Binny and fans of all age groups before stumps arrived.

Brief Scores: India 339/6 in 80 overs (Ravichandran Ashwin 102 not out, Ravindra Jadeja 86 not out; Hasan Mahmud 4-58) against Bangladesh

