1st Test: Jadeja, Siraj help India take 1-0 lead after thrashing West Indies by an innings and 140 runs

Ahmedabad, Oct 4 Vice-captain Ravindra Jadeja starred with figures of 4-54 as India wrapped up a dominant victory over West Indies by an innings and 140 runs in the first Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday. The win coming before tea break on day three gives India a 1-0 lead in the two-match series and also marks a successful home Test captaincy debut for Shubman Gill.

India began the day by declaring with a lead of 286 runs, which was enough to secure a comprehensive victory over the West Indies, who were quickly reduced to 46/5. Although Alick Athanaze (38) and Justin Greaves (25) offered brief resistance with a 46-run stand, it was clearly not enough as they were bowled out in 45.1 overs during their second innings.

West Indies’ batting, lasting just 89.2 overs across both innings, starkly reflects their long-term struggles in the longest format. With their bowlers struggling to challenge India’s top order, West Indies face a tough challenge to regroup and improve their performance in the second and final Test in New Delhi, starting on October 10.

Although Jadeja fell short of a five-wicket haul, he did have a memorable Test through an unbeaten 104. Dhruv Jurel’s maiden century and KL Rahul’s composed hundred set the foundation for India’s substantial first-innings total of 488/5 in a commanding Test for the hosts, especially after experiencing a 3-0 series defeat to New Zealand at home last year.

Following India’s declaration, which meant not giving Nitish Kumar Reddy a chance with the bat and instead aiming for a quick finish, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj laid the groundwork with an incisive new-ball spell. Siraj also produced a snorter to beat Tagenarine Chanderpaul’s edge before dismissing him with a short ball.

India resumed post-lunch proceedings with Washington Sundar and Jasprit Bumrah operating in tandem, as West Indies looked to steady themselves through the partnership between Greaves and Athanaze. The duo showed blended caution with calculated aggression to temporarily halt India’s momentum. Athanaze, in particular, demonstrated composure against spin – early on, he judged the length well and utilised the crease effectively.

There was a brief moment of drama when Washington managed to grip and turn sharply, trapping Athanaze lbw. The on-field umpire gave him out, but Athanaze managed to overturn the decision as replays showed a significant inside edge. Later, he passed a concussion test after being struck on the helmet by a well-directed bouncer from Bumrah.

Athanaze’s resistance, however, ended on 38 when Sundar extracted turn and grip after landing the ball on the edge of the rough, forcing the batter to play against the turn. Upon seeing the leading edge, Sundar moved to his right to complete a simple caught and bowled dismissal.

Siraj struck in the next over when a yorker tailing back in trapped Greaves lbw for 25, before Jomel Warrican’s ultra-aggression saw him lose control of the bat and flew to square leg, even as he was caught tamely by mid-off. It was a dismissal that summed up the unraveling of the West Indies in this game.

Johann Layne and Khary Pierre offered brief resistance by striking five boundaries between themselves in an effort to delay the inevitable. But their defiance was short-lived as Jadeja had Layne holing out to deep mid-off, while Jayden Seales offered a simple return catch that bounced off Kuldeep's chest and he grabbed it on the second attempt to secure a superb win for India inside three days.

Brief Scores: West Indies 162 and 146 in 45.1 overs (Alick Athanaze 38, Justin Greaves 25; Ravindra Jadeja 4-54, Mohammed Siraj 3-31) lost to India 448/5 dec in 128 overs (Dhruv Jurel 125, Ravindra Jadeja 104 not out; Roston Chase 2-90, Jayden Seales 1-53) by an innings and 140 runs

