1st Test: Justin Greaves' maiden ton puts West Indies on top against Bangladesh

North Sound (Antigua), Nov 24 Justin Greaves scored his maiden unbeaten Test hundred to help the West Indies reach a dominant position on the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium here. Greaves came good with the bat in his first Test match on Saturday to reach the three-figure mark in a patient knock after teammates Mikyle Louis (97) and Alick Athanaze (90) had both missed their centuries in superb batting display by the hosts.

With Greaves posting an unbeaten 115 off 206 balls and Kemar Roach scoring a dogged 47 off 144 balls lower down the order, the West Indies declared their innings at a commanding 450/9 in their first innings.

They then took the field to prise out both the Bangladesh openers Mahmudul Hasan Joy (5) and Zakar Hasan (15) as the visitors were reduced to 40/2 in the 20 overs they were asked to bat in the final session of Day 2. Mominul Haque was batting on seven with Shahadat Hossain keeping him company with 10 as Bangladesh trailed the West Indies by 410 runs with eight wickets in hand going into the third day on Sunday.

Greaves was unbeaten on 11 as West Indies started at their overnight score of 250/5 with Joshua Da Silva batting alongside him. But Da Silva did not last long and was out for 14, trapped LBW by Hasan Mahmud. Alzari Joseph (4) departed soon by Greaves found a determined partner in Roach. Together, they stitched a 140-run partnership for the eighth wicket, rescuing the hosts and frustrating the Bangladeshi attack. Roach fell just three runs short of a well-deserved fifty, bowled by Mahmud, but not before helping the team cross the 400-run mark.

Greaves brought up his maiden Test century in style with a straight drive for four. Late cameos from Jayden Seales (18) and Shamar Joseph (11) added quick runs, prompting West Indies to declare at 450/9 shortly after Tea.

Pacer Hasan Mahmud was the most successful Bangladesh bowler with 3-87 while Taskin Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed 2-76 and 2-99 respectively.

The visitors' bad day was made worse as they lost two early wickets, as Alzari Joseph struck the first blow for West Indies, inducing an edge from Mahmudul Hasan Joy that was taken by second slip.

From 20/1 it became 21/2 six balls later as Zakir Hasan was cleaned up by Jayden Seales for 15 off 24, leaving Bangladesh a mountain to climb to make the West Indies bat again in this match.

Brief scores:

West Indies 450/9 in 144.1 overs (Justin Greaves 115 not out, Mikyle Louis 97, Alick Athanaze 90, Kemar Roach 47; Hasan Mahmud 3-87, Taskin Ahmed 2-76, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 2-99) lead Bangladesh 40/2 in 20 overs (Shahadat Hossain batting 10, Mominul Haque batting 7; Alzarri Joseph 1-7, Jayden Seales 1-15) by 410 runs.

