1st Test: Latham poised to lead New Zealand with confidence in India tour

Bengaluru, Oct 15 New Zealand new red-ball skipper Tom Latham is ready to lead team in what promises to be a challenging Test series against India, starting with the first match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday. The 32-year-old is no stranger to captaincy, having led the Black Caps on nine previous occasions, and now, after Tim Southee’s recent resignation, he assumed the full-time role with a sense of responsibility and purpose.

Latham finds himself in a familiar situation. The last time New Zealand played Test cricket in India, in November 2021, he stepped in as captain when Kane Williamson was sidelined. Once again, Williamson will miss the first Test, this time due to a groin injury, and Latham acknowledged that the team would feel his absence. Williamson, the top run-scorer for New Zealand in the current World Test Championship cycle, leaves big shoes to fill, but Latham views this as an opportunity for others to rise.

“It’s a huge privilege for me to be in this position, regardless of whether I am captain or not. I am always trying to perform my role as best I can for the team. It’s not any different being captain. There is a little bit more responsibility. I have captained here in India before and back home as well,” Latham said on the eve of the first Test against India in Bengaluru.

Will Young, with 16 Tests to his name, is set to replace Williamson. Despite being shuffled across the top and middle order in his short career, Young will likely open the innings alongside Latham. Mark Chapman, uncapped in Test cricket, traveled as cover for Williamson but might not feature just yet.

New Zealand enters the series after a disappointing 0-2 defeat in Sri Lanka, where their batters struggled against spin, losing 37 out of 40 wickets to Sri Lankan spinners. Latham remains optimistic, choosing to focus on the positives. “The results weren’t ideal in Sri Lanka, but we did a lot of good things. The first Test was close, and we changed our approach in the second, except for one poor innings,” he reflected.

“In the last 12 months, a lot of teams have taken the approach of being a little more aggressive and putting bowlers under pressure a bit more. It depends on the surface you are up against... We have got different guys that play in completely different ways. It’s about letting guys go and express themselves as much as they can,” he explained.

While England and India have adopted a more aggressive batting approach in recent times, Latham has no intention of forcing any one style of play on his team. “A lot of teams are playing aggressively, but it depends on the conditions. We have different players who play in their own ways, and it’s important to let them express themselves,” Latham explained.

The weather in Bangalore, however, has thrown a wrench in the preparation plans. Persistent rain has affected training schedules, and both captains have been unable to assess the pitch due to the heavy covers. But for Latham, the overcast conditions and the covered pitch could favor his fast bowlers, a rare advantage in India.

“I wasn’t expecting the weather that we have had over the last couple of days since arriving here. Looking at the forecast, it looks similar to what we have got today. The wicket being under covers for a long duration and it’s not hot as well as we expect it to be. That potentially brings the fast bowlers into play. If you look at the previous games played here a month ago, I think the seamers took a lot of wickets,” Latham added.

New Zealand’s squad features a formidable pace attack, with experienced campaigners Tim Southee and Matt Henry leading the charge. William O’Rourke adds youthful energy, while the injury to Ben Sears has led to Jacob Duffy, an uncapped quick, being called into the squad as his replacement.

As New Zealand prepares for the first Test, Latham remains hopeful that his team can compete in conditions that have historically been challenging for foreign sides. With fast bowlers potentially playing a bigger role and a team willing to adapt, Latham’s leadership will be key to New Zealand’s success in India.

