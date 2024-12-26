1st Test: Pacers to the fore as Pak fight back at Centurion after getting out for 211

Centurion, Dec 26 Bowled out for 211 after being asked to bat first, Pakistan came back strongly to reduce South Africa to 82/3 on the first day of the Boxing Day Test to leave the match poised in balance at the SuperSport Park here on Thursday. Pacers held sway as 13 wickets fell on an intriguing day at the end of which both teams could take some heart from their performance.

An interesting contest is brewing in Centurion as South Africa, hoping to confirm their place in next year’s ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final, pushed hard on a wicket that had pace and bounce as they capitalised on some poor shot selection by the Pakistan batters and superb five-wicket haul by Dane Paterson (5-61). After struggling with the bat, Pakistan struck back with the ball running through South Africa's top order in Centurion. At stumps, the Proteas were 129 runs adrift of the Pakistan total with seven wickets in hand. In all 293 runs were scored, even as 13 wickets fell on the day.

A win in this Test will ensure South Africa's participation in the WTC final. They are currently atop the WTC Standings.

Both sides went in with pace-heavy lineups, with South Africa going in with Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Dane Paterson, and debutant Corbin Bosch. On the other hand, Pakistan had Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Khurram Shahzad, and Aamer Jamal.

In the first innings of the game, South Africa firmed their position as Paterson and Bosch partnered together to claim nine Pakistan wickets. Opting to field first, the hosts were on target early in the day. Making his debut for the Proteas, Bosch struck the first blow, inducing a thick outside edge off skipper Shan Masood that flew to Marco Jansen at gully.

Paterson delivered from the other end in the next over, getting rid of Saim Ayub with a ripper angling into the off stump. Before long, Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel followed suit as the two pacers added to their tally.

Kamran Ghulam (54) and Mohammad Rizwan (27) then combined to add 79 runs for the fifth wicket. But just as Pakistan were turning the tide, Paterson struck again, this time removing Ghulam. The floodgates opened up for the hosts as the next four wickets fell before Tea, negotiating a mere 52 runs in exchange. As they slipped from 189/6 to 189/9, the Asian side risked a sub-200 total.

With a solitary wicket in hand, Khurram Shahzad and Mohammad Abbas put on a late rearguard display. But before long, Marco Jansen brought the curtains down on Pakistan’s innings. Paterson went on to seize his second Test five-for, while Bosch finished with four to his name on debut.

In South Africa's innings, Aiden Markram put up a brave face with the bat, even as other batters struggled against Pakistan. Khurram Shahzad ripped open the top-order by dismissing Tony de Zorzi (2) and Ryan Rickelton (8) in his opening spell. Mohammad Abbas in his first Test appearance since 2021, got the wicket of Stubbs (9) at 66. Markram then held on, stitching together a fighting 47 even as he survived the final stages of play along with skipper Temba Bavuma (4 not out).

Brief scores:

Pakistan 211 all out in 57.3 overs (Kamran Ghulam 54, Aamer Jamal 28; Dane Paterson 5-61, Corbin Bosch 4-63) lead South Africa 82/3 in 22 overs (Aiden Markram 47 not out; Khurram Shahzad 2-28, Mohammad Abbas 1-36) by 129 runs.

