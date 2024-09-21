1st Test: Partnership between Ashwin and me was turning point of the match, says Jadeja

Chennai, Sep 21 India’s bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja reflected on his 199-run stand with Ravichandran Ashwin helping the hosts’ post 376 in their first innings, saying the seventh-wicket partnership turned out to be the turning point of the game.

“We were in a difficult situation at that time, as the score was 144/6. At that time, the wicket was difficult too and lost wickets in a heap in the first session. But from there, me and Ash (Ashwin) were able to build a partnership, which became the turning point for us as we made a comeback in the match,” said Jadeja in the video posted on bcci.tv.

On day one, when India were in tatters at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Jadeja and Ashwin added 195 runs on day one, which was the most by any pair for the seventh wicket or anything lower on the opening day of a Test match.

“In the conversation, I just told Ash that we can keep a positive intent because there was a lot happening out of the wicket – like the fast-bowlers kept hitting one area and something was happening out of it. I thought that if we keep the positive intent going, and hit on the balls which landed in our area, then things would be fine.”

“Luckily, we did that for a long time and we were able to establish a fine partnership. Plus, they were also started to lose their grip on the game and that came of advantage for us. From being 144/6, we were able to get 376,” added Jadeja.

Though Jadeja missed reaching the Test century by 14 runs, he took great satisfaction in playing a crucial hand alongside Ashwin to take India out of a big hole. “Personally and individually, I get a satisfaction on playing a good knock for the team in tough conditions and then take the side to a good position, it was a really proud feeling for me.”

