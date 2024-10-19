1st Test: Rain stops play after Sarfaraz’s maiden hundred, Pant’s fifty take India to 344/3

Bengaluru, Oct 19 Rain came back in the picture to force an early lunch on day four of the first Test between India and New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. At the time of interruption, India reached 344/3 in 71 overs and trail New Zealand by just 12 runs, thanks to a maiden Test ton by Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant’s 12th fifty in the format.

Resuming from 70, Sarfaraz continued to be audacious in his approach and peppered the square boundary on the off-side with tons of cheeky backfoot cuts and slices to be unbeaten on 125.

He has been well-supported by Pant, who unleashed his aggressive self after a brief period of patience, with the wicketkeeper-batter being 53 not out. The unbroken 113-run partnership between Sarfaraz and Pant, who played together for India U19 team in the 2016 U19 World Cup, means India still have a slight chance at conjuring up an unlikely win, provided rain gods make way quickly.

In the morning, with dark clouds hanging around, Sarfaraz welcomed William O’Rourke with two cuts on the off-side, followed by taking another four and dispatching Matt Henry for two more boundaries. A huge mix-up between the two could have resulted in a run-out of Pant, who was halfway down the pitch, if Tom Blundell hadn’t missed the throw at the stumps.

After Pant got a mistimed loft off Henry over mid-on for four, Sarfaraz reached his hundred in a dominating fashion – a backfoot punch off Southee cleared the in-field for four – with the right-handed batter running while holding the bat high and his hands aloft. He then took the helmet off, roared and swung the bat delightfully, before getting a bear hug from Pant, as the stadium was up on its feet to applaud an incredible knock under pressure.

While Sarfaraz continued to paddle and dab his way to get more boundaries, Pant began to cut loose by smashing Southee for six and four respectively. He then showed good footwork in slamming Ajaz Patel for two mighty sixes, before getting to overturn a lbw decision as replays showed a big inside edge.

It was followed by New Zealand burning a review on the very next ball as Pant got bat on the skiddy delivery. Pant then got two more boundaries off Patel and Glenn Phillips to bring up his fifty in 55 balls, quashing all queries on his fitness after hobbling off the field due to being hit on the right knee while being on wicketkeeping duties on day two.

Brief scores: India 46 and 344/3 (Sarfaraz Khan 125*, Virat Kohli 70, Rishabh Pant 53*; Ajaz Patel 2-100) trail New Zealand 402 (Rachin Ravindra 134, Devon Conway 91; Ravindra Jadeja 3-72) by 12 runs.

