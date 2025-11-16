1st Test: Restrict them early when you lose one batter, says Kuldeep Yadav on India's strategy for Day 3

Kolkata, Nov 16 India spinner Kuldeep Yadav said that the bowlers aimed to restrict South Africa to as low a total as possible in the visitors’ second innings with the bat on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test between the two sides here at Eden Gardens.

South Africa finished Day 2 at 63-7 in their second batting innings as Indian spinners dominated the proceedings with the ball. While the Proteas started well on Day 3, the reigning WTC champions were dished out for 153-10 in 54 overs as the hosts set themselves a 124-run target to chase in the final innings.

Speaking about how the surface has acted so far and the changes he had to make to his bowling, given that the wicket was more challenging to bowl on, Kuldeep, in a video shared on bcci.tv ahead of Day 3, said, "Obviously, for any wrist spinner, bowling on a slow track is always challenging. Obviously, you have to go a little bit fuller, especially on these types of wickets, because the South African batters always prefer playing back foot. The pace is very important, and I thought I mixed the pace very well.”

Before the start of play on Day 3, the wrist spinner was also asked how he viewed the game as it stood, as he added, “We don't want too many runs on the board, to be very honest. They got 63, probably 85-90 is our target and if we get like 85-90, that'll be good enough.”

The bowlers went just a little past their aimed target as South Africa could only get a 123-run lead before heading on with their bowling duties for the final innings.

Before the start of play on Sunday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) provided an update on skipper Shubman Gill, who retired hurt on Day after complaining of neck spasms. The board stated that the 26-year-old had been ruled out of the remainder of the Test due to a neck injury and was under observation after being taken to the hospital for examination.

With Gill out of the remainder of the Test due to a neck spasm, Kuldeep said that the team would look to restrict the opposition to as few a total as possible, given that they’ll be chasing the target with one batter short.

“Obviously, he was not that great yesterday. But yeah, I mean, let's see how it goes today. I mean, when you lose one batter, obviously, you want to restrict them as early as possible,” Kuldeep added.

Asked about his opinion on the pitch and how it’ll act for the batters when the Indian side walks out to bat next, Kuldeep said, “It’s very important to identify your playing shots and scoring shots and yeah, you have to trust your defence. Ultimately, it's a challenging wicket but yeah, if you can manage that, that'll be good.”

India now look to complete the chase early on Day 3 and take a 1-0 lead in the series.

