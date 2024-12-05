1st WODI: India women opt to bat first against Australia women

Brisbane, Dec 5 India Women have won the toss and opted to bat first against Australia Women in the first ODI here at the Allan Border Field on Thursday.

There will be two debutantes in the match in fast bowler Titas Sadhu will make her 50-over debut for India and opener Georgia Voll for Australia.

India are coming off a 2-1 win against New Zealand while Australia have not played ODI cricket since a tour of Bangladesh in March and will be led by Tahlia McGrath who takes the captaincy reins from the injured Alyssa Healyl

Playing XIs-

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor