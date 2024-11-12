1xBat Sporting Lines extends partnership agreement with Tamil Thalaivas

Sports news portal 1xBat Sporting Lines has announced that it will continue its partnership with the Tamil Thalaivas club. The brand will become the team's title sponsor for the Pro Kabaddi League 11th season, beginning on October 18, 2024. Due to the signed agreement, the 1xBat logo will appear on the club's playing and training jerseys for the second year. The 1XBat brand will also be present at Tamil Thalaivas home stadium, on its social media, and in collaborative promos. The extended partnership includes comprehensive coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League events on 1xBat. The agreement aims to popularize kabaddi among young people and strengthen 1xBat's position in India.

“We are honored to be one of the Indian most popular teams’ title sponsors. We look forward to strengthening our ties with this exciting game and supporting Tamil Thalaivas’ desire for victory,” noted the 1xBat representative.“1xBat Sporting Lines shares our values and passion for kabaddi, so we are delighted to have their support. This partnership will help develop the game across the country,” said the Tamil Thalaivas spokesperson. The sponsorship deal with 1xBat will help the club invest additional funds in players’ development, infrastructure modernization, and popularization of kabaddi in general.

Tamil Thalaivas was founded in 2017 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. For the first three Pro Kabaddi League seasons, former India national team captain Ajay Thakur, who won the 2014 Asian Games and the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup, played in the squad. Tamil Thalaivas' best result to date is fourth place in the 9th season of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022. Then, the team took fifth place in the group tournament, won the eliminator match against UP Yoddhas, and lost by only 2 points in the semifinals. In the new season, the squad with star captain Sagar Rathee is set to reach the playoffs and achieve the best result in history. Watch Pro Kabaddi League struggles and root for your favorites with 1xBat!

About 1xBat

1xBat Sporting Lines is an online news platform publishing the most important sports updates. 1xBat readers receive fresh daily information about cricket, kabaddi, football, and other popular sports. On the site, visitors can study the teams' ratings and find predictions for sporting events.