2018 was the best T20 year for me: KL Rahul recalls his 14-ball fifty for Punjab against DC

New Delhi, Nov 13 India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul relives his incredible 14-ball fifty, he scored in the 2018 IPL while playing for Punjab Kings (erstwhile Kings XI Punjab) and called it the best T20 year of his career.

KL Rahul, who was acquired by Punjab for Rs 11 crore in the auction for IPL 2028, scored a match-winning 51 off 14 balls against Delhi Capitals, the tournament's fastest half century at the time, in his second match for the franchise as Punjab Kings snapped 64 runs in five overs in their chase of 167.

"I had just debuted in T20Is for India and scored that 100 in Miami against the West Indies, so I had some recent T20 runs and confidence behind me. It was a new franchise, and I was excited, especially after the high price tag they paid, which I hadn’t expected. That season came with pressure, being a new team and all, but my mind was clear at that time.

Rahu led the PBKS run charts with over 650 runs with six half-centuries that included a few innings in the 90s. Together with Chris Gayle, Rahul formed a potent opening combination that took the attack to the opposition and he enjoyed the freedom given to him at the top of the batting order.

"I was confident in my game, knew what I had to do, and kept it simple. 2018 was probably the best T20 year for me. Expectations were mostly from Kings XI Punjab due to the high price tag, but beyond that, I was free to play my game, without feeling like I had to take responsibility. That allowed me to play with freedom, and while it was a great year personally, as a team, we struggled," Rahul said on Star Sports.

He further opened up about the memorable moments that shaped his journey from early struggles to embracing his unique game, inspired by legends like Rahul Dravid and Kane Williamson.

"I think I grew as an individual and as a player. As a youngster, I tried really hard to be someone I wasn’t, trying to hit big sixes to prove I could. It just wasn’t coming naturally. What changed for me was watching Rahul Dravid in one of the IPL seasons around 2011 or 2012. He stayed true to his technique, and he was one of the best batsmen. Seeing him do well in one-day and T20 cricket without changing his game changed something in me.

The Karnataka batter was picked up by RCB in 2013 for Rs 10 Lakh and the following year Sunrisers Hyderabad acquired the services of the wicket-keeper batter for Rs 1 crore. "I also spent time with Kane Williamson at SRH. He didn’t get many chances, but he’d still go back and play amazing white-ball innings for New Zealand. Watching Dravid and Williamson, I realised I didn’t need to try so hard. I had certain gifts I could use in T20 cricket to find success.

"Once I embraced that mindset, things clicked for me. In the 2016 IPL, I had Virat and AB’s guidance—the best T20 players around. Just talking to them at training about my game made a difference. Once the performances started coming, the confidence followed," he said.

The 32-year-old batter has 4683 IPL runs in 132 games, including 37 half-centuries and four centuries.

Notably, in the IPL 2025 retention day, LSG let go of their captain Rahul, thus ending their three-year association with the right-handed batter. Instead of him, Pooran is their biggest retention at Rs 21 crore, followed by Ravi Bishnoi and Mayank Yadav at Rs 11 crore each, before Badoni and Mohsin Khan were retained at Rs 4 crore, respectively.

