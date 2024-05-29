2024 Futsal World Cup schedule confirmed

Geneva, May 29 The schedule of the 2024 Futsal World Cup was confirmed on Tuesday, football's world governing body FIFA announced.

The tournament will begin on September 14 and be concluded in October. Hosts Uzbekistan will face the Netherlands on the opening day of the 24-team competition, reported Xinhua.

