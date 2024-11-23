2024 WTT Finals: World No. 1 Wang advances into singles final, China secures women's title

Kitakyushu (Japan), Nov 23 The 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) Finals continued with World No. 1 Wang Chuqin advancing to the men's singles final, while Wang Manyu and Chen Xingtong set up an all-Chinese showdown in the women's singles final here on Saturday. From the singles semifinals onward, the tournament adopts a best-of-seven format. In the men's singles, China's Lin Shidong faced Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto. Historically, Lin had been at a disadvantage in their previous matchups.

Teenager Lin displayed excellent form in the first two games, capitalising on Harimoto's inconsistent serves to score multiple points on the counterattack, quickly taking a 2-0 lead with scores of 11-6 and 11-3. Trailing behind, Harimoto adjusted his strategy, incorporating more forehand play and varied shot placement to level the match. Each player then claimed another game, leading to a decisive seventh game, reports Xinhua.

In the final game, the two traded leads, reaching a 9-9 tie. Lin earned a match point at 10-9 but failed to capitalize, allowing Harimoto to rally and win three consecutive points, sealing the match 12-10 and advancing with a 4-3 victory. "Trailing 0-2, I tried to rely more on forehand shots and adjusted my tactics. I brought everything I had, my skills, and my strategies into this match. This was probably the most intense game I've ever played; I feel like I've used up all my mental and physical energy. It's exhausting!" Harimoto remarked post-match.

In the other men's semifinal, top seed Wang Chuqin defeated Slovenia's Darko Jorgic 4-1. Notably, in the fifth game, Wang overcame a 5-8 deficit with a six-point streak to clinch the match. Reflecting on his performance, Wang said he stayed composed during the deficit, noting that his comeback shifted his opponent's mentality.

Looking ahead to the final, Wang commented, "I treat every match as if it's my last. I hadn't anticipated reaching the final, but of course, everyone wants the title. For me, it's about staying calm, giving it my all, and performing at my best."

The women's singles semifinals featured thrilling contests. Second seed Wang Manyu faced Romania's Bernadette Szocs in a rollercoaster match. Wang dominated early, leveraging aggressive play on her opponent's forehand to take a 3-0 lead. However, Szocs mounted a spirited comeback, winning three consecutive games to force a decider. In the final game, Wang regained her composure and played steadily, securing a 4-3 victory.

Wang said, "I was leading 3-0 in total and 9-6 in the fourth game, yet it still went to the seventh. This showed I encountered some issues during the match. But managing to win in such a dramatic situation is something I can be proud of."

The other semifinal was an all-Chinese affair between Chen Xingtong and Wang Yidi. Chen dominated the match, winning four straight games all by 11-9 to set up a final against Wang Manyu.

The day also featured the doubles finals. In the men's doubles, France's Lebrun brothers, Alexis and Felix, defeated Japan's Hiroto Shinozuka and Shunsuke Togami 3-0 to claim the title. Meanwhile, in the women's doubles, Japan's Sato Hitomi and Hashimoto Honoka swept teammates Satsuki Odo and Sakura Yokoi 3-0 to take the championship.

The men's and women's singles finals will take place on November 24.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor