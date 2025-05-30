2025 Asian Athletics: India Shines with 4-Medal Haul, Including 3 Golds in a Day!

In a spectacular display of athleticism and determination, India made a powerful statement at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships, securing four medals — including a stunning three golds — in one of its most successful days at the event. The performances underscored India’s growing stature in the continental athletics arena and thrilled fans back home.

The day began with a thrilling performance in the men’s 5000 meters, where Gulveer Singh delivered a career-defining run. Demonstrating grit and tactical brilliance, Singh stayed with the leading pack before unleashing a blistering final lap to surge ahead and clinch the gold. His powerful finishing kick proved too much for the competition, as he crossed the line in first place, etching his name among India’s rising long-distance stars.

India strikes 4 medals today — including a stunning 3 Gold haul — at Asian Athletics Championships! 🇮🇳



🥇 Gulveer Singh: 5000m

🥇 Pooja: High Jump

🥇 Nandini Agasara: Heptathlon

🥈 Parul Chaudhary: 3000m SC #AAC2025pic.twitter.com/45e3eh4ZBS — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) May 30, 2025

Teenage sensation Pooja added to India’s medal tally with a historic performance in the women’s high jump. The 18-year-old cleared a season-best 1.89 meters, not only winning gold but also breaking her own Under-20 national record. Her leap made her only the second Indian woman ever to win a high jump medal at the Asian Championships — the first since Bobby Aloysius, who won gold in 2000 and silver in 2002. Pooja's breakthrough marks a new era for India in the vertical jumps discipline.

Nandini Agasara showcased her prowess as a true all-rounder by clinching the gold medal in the women’s Heptathlon. Across seven demanding events — including the 100m hurdles, high jump, shot put, and 800m — Agasara remained consistent and composed, outclassing her rivals to stand atop the podium. Her victory exemplified endurance, versatility, and mental strength, reinforcing her status as a rising star in Indian athletics.

Capping off India’s medal haul for the day, distance runner Parul Chaudhary earned a hard-fought silver in the women’s 3000m steeplechase. In a race that required strategy and resilience, Chaudhary pushed the pace in the closing laps but narrowly missed out on gold. Her performance adds another accolade to her impressive career and strengthens India’s credentials in women's distance running.