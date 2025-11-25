2026 T20 World Cup: India to open title defence against USA on February 7

Mumbai, Nov 25 India will begin their T20 World Cup title defence on February 7, 2026, against the USA in Mumbai as the ICC unveiled the full schedule for the tournament co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

The tenth edition of the competition will begin earlier in the day with a match between Pakistan and the Netherlands in Colombo, followed by a match between Bangladesh and the West Indies in Kolkata, and finally an Indian match under lights.

An agreement reached earlier this year between India and Pakistan means that the semifinals and final will take place in different locations based on Pakistan's advancement, adding a special administrative twist to the 2026 competition.

India and Pakistan headline Group A, joined by the USA, Namibia and the Netherlands. Both Asian giants are expected to advance comfortably, though the USA's stunning upset over Pakistan in the previous edition serves as a reminder that early complacency could prove costly.

The major India-Pakistan match is set to take place in Colombo on February 15. Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Ahmedabad will host the remaining group matches for India.

Group B puts Sri Lanka in a potentially challenging arrangement with Australia, Ireland, Zimbabwe, and Oman. Australia's first match is against Ireland, while Zimbabwe's return to World Cup action begins with a high-profile match against the hosts.

Group C, which also includes Bangladesh, first-time qualifiers Italy and Nepal, is led by two-time champions England and the West Indies. As early as February 11 in Mumbai, England will play the West Indies. Italy's participation, which is their first in the tournament, gives it a historic feel.

Group D, which is arguably the hardest of the four, includes Afghanistan, South Africa, and New Zealand, the 2024 semifinalists. Canada and UAE complete the line-up, but the spotlight will firmly be on the heavyweight clashes, especially South Africa vs Afghanistan and New Zealand vs South Africa, both set for Ahmedabad.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the Super Eight stage, split into two groups of four. From there, the top two in each Super Eight pool advance to the semifinals before the March 8 final determines the 2026 champion.

T20 World Cup Groups:

Group A: India, USA, Namibia, Netherlands, Pakistan

Group B: Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Ireland, Oman

Group C: England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Italy, Nepal

Group D: South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Canada, UAE

India schedule:

1. India vs USA — February 7, Mumbai

2. India vs Namibia — February 12, New Delhi

3. India vs Pakistan — February 15, Colombo

4. India vs Netherlands — February 18, Ahmedabad

