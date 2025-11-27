2026 WPL Auction: RCB snap Bell and Smith, Lee picked by DC, UP include Gaud and Sobhana

New Delhi, Nov 27 2024 winners Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) added England fast bowler Lauren Bell and left-arm spinner Linsey Smith to their roster at the 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL) mega auction on Thursday.

Delhi Capitals secured former South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Lizelle Lee, while UP Warriorz exercised their final Right to Match (RTM) card to bring back India pacer Kranti Gaud and brought in leg-spinner Asha Sobhana. Mumbai Indians continued their strategy of getting back old players by including Shabnim Ismail, while Gujarat Giants got in India fast bowler Titas Sadhu.

In the keepers category, there were no takers for Isabella Gaze, Amy Jones and Uma Chetry, who was a member of India’s ODI World Cup-winning campaign. Lizelle Lee, the former South Africa opener and wicketkeeper now based in Australia, was claimed by DC for INR 30 lakh.

Lauren, the fast bowler from England, was the first name in the pacers’ set, with RCB and MI trading early bids before the former sealed her services at INR 90 lakh. Known for her ability to hit the deck and swing the ball both ways, Lauren will now reunite with Smriti Mandhana at RCB, who was her former Southern Brave team-mate at The Hundred.

While the Australian duo of Darcie Brown and Lauren Cheatle found no takers, India’s ODI World Cup-winning fast bowler Kranti Gaud was back with UPW after the franchise exercised their final RTM card. Listed at a base price of INR 50 lakh, Kranti drew a solitary bid from DC before UPW reclaimed her for her base price.

MI, meanwhile, raised the paddle even before the auctioneer, Mallika Sagar, announced Shabnim Ismail’s name. Though RCB briefly entered the fray, MI managed to buy back the former South Africa fast bowler for INR 60 lakh. India fast bowler Titas Sadhu was bought by GG for INR 30 lakh, while England's left-arm spinner Linsey Smith, who was great with the new ball in the World Cup, was roped in by RCB for INR 30 lakh.

Asha, the veteran India leg-spinner, was at the centre of a bidding war between DC and UPW before RCB entered at INR 60 lakh and drove the contest past INR 1 crore. But UPW eventually got her services for INR 1.1 crore. There were no takes for the likes of Priya Mishra, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Saika Ishaque, and Alana King.

