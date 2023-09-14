22 new athletes added to updated contingent list for 19th Asian Games

New Delhi [India], September 14 : The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) on Thursday, released a revised list of the contingent for the upcoming 19th Asian Games, Hangzhou.

The new updated list has added a total of 22 new athletes to the existing list and made changes for 25 members in the contingent (athletes/coaches or support staff).

Further, the list has now added the sport of Modern Pentathlon, thus increasing India's participation to a total of 39 sporting disciplines at the multisport event.

The total contingent list for India now stands at 921 including 655 athletes and 260 coaches and support staff.

Earlier the Ministry had earlier sanctioned 634 athletes and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha said she expects every member of the contingent to make the best effort to make India proud.

"We have waited long for the 2022 Asian Games and are delighted that India is sending its largest contingent of 634 athletes. We believe that this squad has the potential to get India its best medal haul as well," she said.

"In the IOA, we have made every effort to place the athlete in the centre of our universe and ensure that they are well looked after," she added.

The IOA, last week unveiled the much-anticipated official ceremonial dress and playing kit for the Indian contingent that will compete at the forthcoming 2022 Asian Games scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8.

IOA also conducted a glittering send-off ceremony which was attended by the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur, IOA President and legendary sprinter PT Usha along with other senior officials.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor